Keep the weight form it is a commitment that requires daily constancy at the table and beyond, especially for women in menopause. In this phase of life, in fact, pounds are accumulated more easily and the silhouette it naturally tends to become heavy. What to do? To provide some useful advice is the 61-year-old personal trailer Celia Findlay which suggests the most suitable activities to lose weight for over 50. Specifically, there would be an exercise that, practiced on a weekly basis and with moderate intensity, would guarantee very effective results.

Former riding instructor, based on her personal experience, Findlay manages to keep fit by running regularly. There corsaafter all, it gives important benefits to both the body and the mind, increasing self-confidence and motivation. And the studies prove the personal trainer right: run from five to ten minutes everyday at a moderate pace it is useful for reducing the risk of death from heart attack, stroke and other common diseases.

Not only that, the daily run is beneficial for all subjects over 60 because it prolongs active life by improving general health. Body and mind, in fact, are intimately connected and being well is also good for the spirit. In addition to supporting muscle tone, training mobility and helping elasticity, running also promotes night sleep. For those, on the other hand, who do not like running or have pathologies that do not recommend it, the best alternative is the I swimhighly recommended in all seasons of life.

The most precious testimony from this point of view comes from Dawn Kissack, 59 and a passion fully cultivated with retirement. The woman, in fact, swims regularly and thanks to this exercise she manages to burn up to 715 Kcal in un’ora. The physical and mental benefits are the same as running, with the advantage that swimming trains every single muscle from head to toe and has no contraindications. Go ahead, therefore, to a good swim even for those who have injuries, suffer from arthritis or experience disability.