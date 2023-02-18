Epidemiologist Franco Berrino has expressed himself on how often we should poop to stay healthy.

The constipation it is a rather common evil, something that can happen in the course of a lifetime and for which one should not be alarmed. There can be different types of constipation that imply slow stool traffic or alterations of various types that depend on drug abuse, disease and other factors.

There is no cure for constipation, but some tips may help sufferers. A valuable suggestion could come from going to the bathroom at the same time, massaging the abdomen and trying to relax. Sure it’s not at all pleasant not being able to poop for the feeling of swelling and discomfort which derives from it. Among the various tips there is also that of carrying out a physical activity that can strengthen the abdominal muscles. And what do the experts say?

Pooping is important: you need to drink lots of water

According to statistics, constipation concerns the 16% of adults and 12% of children. Women are most affected. But how do you know if you have become constipated? It happens when there is a mutation in the elimination of feces. In general, the condition of well-being is represented by three evacuations per week and three per day. The Director of the Department of Preventive and Predictive Medicine of the Milan Cancer Institute Franco Berrino disagrees and reports it via Il Fatto. In his opinion you should evacuate every morning.

“You can’t be happy if you don’t poop” emphasized the luminary. In her considerable opinion, constipation should not be treated lightly, but faced as an important problem for our health. How to solve this situation?

plant-based diet : we need fruit, vegetables, whole grains, legumes, oilseeds

: we need fruit, vegetables, whole grains, legumes, oilseeds drink lots of water: It’s always good advice. Our digestive tract needs water to function well and this is obtained from fruit, raw vegetables, water.

Expert advice

The expert suggests, in particular:

carrot and daikon soup

carrot kimpira

burdock root

A clarification should be made, in case of constipation:

tomatoes and aubergines must be contained

milk is limited

the rice soup is great

The nutritionist Paola Pigozzi suggests: