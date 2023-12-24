The expiration of medical prescriptions for disabled people has been abolished, the latest news

The Italian government has introduced important changes that will have a significant impact on the daily lives of disabled people. The most relevant development is the abolition of the expiration of medical prescriptions intended for patients suffering from disabling and chronic pathologies, offering substantial relief to those who face health-related challenges on a daily basis.

Patients suffering from chronic or disabling pathologies will now be able to use their medical prescriptions in an unlimited way, without the need to continually request new prescriptions from their doctor. Another notable innovation is the transformation of electronic recipes into a permanent structural system, which will make the process of prescribing and collecting medicines more efficient and reduce the administrative burden for patients.

The enabling bill also aims to simplify administrative procedures in various sectors, including disability. Among the specific measures envisaged are the reduction of times and simplification of procedures for concessions, concessions, and authorizations for the elimination of architectural barriers. Administrative burdens for patients with disabling or chronic pathologies will also be reduced. Repetitions in health checks for those with permanent disabilities will be eliminated, and the process for ascertaining disability, blindness, deafness, recognition of rare or chronic diseases will be simplified. Bureaucratic burdens on the families of disabled people will be lightened, and the issuing of digital signature and digital identity will be simplified for those who lack legal protection.

The tourism sector was also not excluded from these important simplifications. Administrative procedures for accommodation, wellness, and conference tourism activities will be made easier. In particular, the renewal of licenses relating to spa activities will be simplified through a procedure based on self-certification by the company’s legal representative.

This measure will reduce bureaucratic burdens for the businesses involved and promote a more favorable environment for the development of spa tourism. The changes are expected to make everything simpler and faster for those who have certain needs that do not vary over time.

Overall, these changes represent a significant step forward in providing support and relief for disabled individuals, as well as promoting a more accessible and inclusive society.

