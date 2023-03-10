A reaction commonly called the “rebound effect” can occur after discontinuation of an antidepressant drug. Psychiatrist Massimiliano Dieci explained to us what it is and what the symptoms are.

Interview with Dr. Massimiliano Dieci Specialist in Psychiatry, head of the Psychiatric Rehabilitation Operative Unit of the Zucchi Clinical Institutes of Carate Brianza (MB) – San Donato Group

After a few days of break (announced) from social networks, the singer and influencer Fedez he returned with some posts on Instagram in which he explained the reasons for his temporary removal on video: because of the forts side effects had been forced to suspend a antidepressant drug that was prescribed to him, developing a so-called “rebound effect” (ricochet, in Italian). In very simple terms, it is a reaction to the sudden suspension of a drug therapy, capable of triggering significant physical and psychological symptoms. To better understand what it is Fanpage.it interviewed Dr Maximilian Ten, head of the Psychiatric Rehabilitation Unit of the Zucchi Clinical Institutes of Carate Brianza (MB) – San Donato Group. Here’s what the specialist explained to us.

Doctor Dieci, first of all we ask you what exactly the rebound effect is

Some antidepressants, not all, if discontinued too quickly, too abruptly, even when they have had a positive effect, can give rise to a syndrome called withdrawal syndrome. Rebound effect is a non-technical term.

What are the symptoms of this syndrome?

These are both psychic and physical symptoms, such as tingling, light-headedness, a sense of vertigo, a sensation of strangeness in the perception of things. They can be annoying. Those who handle these drugs, that is us psychiatrists, are perfectly aware of this risk, so some of them, such as Paroxetine and Venlafaxine which are effective and powerful antidepressants, should not be suspended suddenly. Depending on the dosages it may take even a month or two to suspend them. Then there are patients who tolerate withdrawal effects better and patients who tolerate them worse. In some these effects are particularly marked, in others less so. There are patients who have suspended their medicines for the most varied reasons, those who were left without them, those who were abroad and did not find them immediately, some have not had very great effects even with the medicines I have mentioned, which are the ones they give more.

How does withdrawal syndrome manifest itself in the most severe cases?

Serious effects none. I repeat, the most frequent symptoms are light-headedness, a generic and general sense of malaise, pins and needles. Someone describes this feeling as if there is electricity in the arms, muscle tension. They are not clinically serious consequences but they can be subjectively annoying symptoms.

How long can these effects last?

It depends on the drug. Let’s say that usually within a couple of weeks the symptoms completely disappear. Progressively. They are much more evident just immediately after the suspension, then over time they tend to reduce and disappear.

It is said that the rebound effect can also trigger sleep disturbances, insomnia. Can you confirm it?

Yes, that’s absolutely true

Is it only antidepressants that cause this discontinuation syndrome or other drugs as well?

The type of symptoms we have described are typical of some antidepressants. Then there are other drugs for psychiatric use, from other categories – not antidepressants – which can cause somewhat different problems if stopped too quickly. After all, many other drugs of other pharmacological classes, such as cortisone, can cause serious problems if suddenly discontinued. Many drugs involve a withdrawal syndrome or in any case unpleasant effects linked to a too rapid withdrawal.

What can be done in the event of a rebound effect?

The first thing would be to consider the hypothesis of a more gradual suspension. Fedez says he also had side effects from this drug and had to stop it quickly. I don’t know what drug he took, he doesn’t say it and I don’t know the specifics. The need for a clear and sudden suspension is rare, shall we say. Most of the time it is possible to make a gradual suspension. Maybe it’s better to deal with a side effect than a withdrawal syndrome. So, usually, when someone discusses the presence of side effects with their psychiatrist, the psychiatrist can decide to reduce and then stop the drug, but gradually. Rarely is one of these more risky drugs suddenly stopped. I struggle to remember cases with side effects so severe that I had to stop the drug so abruptly. That said, there are also pharmacological – but sometimes non-pharmacological – strategies for managing the side effects of psychiatric drugs. Sometimes there are, but we can manage them with certain behaviors, such as taking psychotropic drugs at certain times, with supplements or taking other drugs for a few days that are able to mitigate these side effects.

Is there a statistic about this withdrawal syndrome? Does it affect more women or more men at a certain age?

It can affect everyone. The most important variable is the type of psychiatric drug

For example?

I’ll name you: Fluoxetine. It’s an antidepressant that can be stopped overnight. Zero problems. Paroxetine and venlafaxine are instead two drugs that usually cause symptoms if they are stopped suddenly. Especially when taking a dosage above 20 milligrams of Paroxetine and above 150 milligrams of Venlafaxine.