«The extraction of water from the aquifers has changed the inclination of the earth’s axis» – The surprising study in Nature

Humans have extracted so much water from global aquifers that the difference has changed the tilt of the earth’s axis. Underground reserves lost 2 trillion tons of water between 1993 and 2010. An enormous figure, equivalent to 2 million million million tons, enough to move the geographic north pole by 4.36 centimeters per year in the direction of central Russia. This is certified by a study published last June 15 by Ki-Weon Seo in the magazine American Gephysical Unionlater analyzed in an article about Nature. The axis of rotation of celestial bodies tends to remain stable, but “the movement of any mass of material on the surface or within them can influence their rotation,” comments Ki-Weon Seo, author of the study and geophysicist at Seoul National University.

The effects on the seas

The displacements of air masses, in particular seasonal ones, also change the inclination of the earth’s axis. Differences that scientists detect by observing the relative position of distant celestial elements, such as quasars, the centers of galaxies. The recent study disproves the previous theory according to which the melting of polar ice changed the inclination of the Earth’s axis. The calculations, however, confirm that it is the enormous amount of water extracted from the aquifers. Most of this is destined for irrigation, with India and the USA ranking among the major users of water reserves. The demand for water has generated enough Earth system changes, including land subsidence and water mass shifts, to be responsible for a sea level rise of 6.24 millimeters.

Read also:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

