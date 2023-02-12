Two common wild plants contain extracts that inhibit the ability of the COVID-19 virus to infect living cells, according to an Emory University study. Scientific Reports has published the results, the first major screening of botanical extracts looking for efficacy against the SARS-CoV-2 virus. In laboratory tests, the extracts of the flowers of svery high olidago (of the Asteraceae family) and the rhizomes of the bracken fern, Pteridium aquilineblocked the entry of SARS-CoV-2 into human cells.

The active compounds are present only in minute quantities in plants. It would be ineffective and potentially dangerous for people to try to treat themselves with these compounds, the researchers point out. In fact, bracken fern is notoriously toxic. “It is still very early days, but we are working to identify and isolate the molecules of the extracts that have shown activity against the virus,” explains Cassandra Quave, study author and professor in the Department of Dermatology and the Center for the Study of Human Health of the Emory School of Medicine. “Once the active ingredients are isolated, we plan to further test them for safety and long-term potential as a COVID-19 drug.” Quave is an ethnobotanist who studies how traditional peoples have used plants for medicine in order to identify promising new candidates for modern medicines. Her lab maintains the Quave Natural Product Library, which contains thousands of botanical and fungal natural products extracted from plants harvested from around the world.

The new method tested

In previous research aimed at identifying potential molecules for treating drug-resistant bacterial infections, Quave’s lab focused on plants used by traditional peoples to treat skin inflammation. As COVID-19 is a recently emerged disease, researchers have taken a broader approach. They came up with a method to rapidly test more than 1,800 extracts and 18 compounds from the Quave natural products library for activity against SARS-CoV-2. “We have demonstrated that our library of natural products is a powerful tool to aid the search for potential therapeutics for an emerging disease,” says Risener. SARS-CoV-2 is an RNA virus with a spike protein that can bind to a protein called ACE2 on host cells. “The viral spike protein uses the ACE2 protein almost like a key that fits into a lock, allowing the virus to enter a cell and infect it,” Quave explains. The researchers devised experiments with virus-like particles, or VLPs, of SARS-CoV-2 and cells programmed to overexpress ACE2 on their surfaces. VLPs have been stripped of the genetic information needed to cause a COVID-19 infection. Before introducing the virus particles, a plant extract was added to the cells in a Petri dish. By illuminating the plate with a fluorescent light, it was possible to quickly determine whether the virus particles had managed to enter the cells and activate the protein. The researchers identified a handful of extracts that protected against virus entry and then focused on those that showed the strongest activity: solidago alti and eagle fern. Both plant species are native to North America and are known for their traditional medicinal uses at i Native Americans.

Further experiments showed that the protective power of plant extracts worked in four variants of SARS-CoV-2: alpha, theta, delta and gamma. “Our findings lay the groundwork for the future use of natural product libraries to find new tools or therapies for infectious diseases,” says Quave. As a next step, the researchers are working to determine the exact mechanism by which the two plant extracts block the binding of ACE2 proteins.



