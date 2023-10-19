The Extraordinary Achievements of Medical Students: Excelling in Academics and Overcoming Challenges in Healthcare

Extraordinary End-of-Degree Awards and MIR Achievements Recognized at the University of Granada

The Faculty of Medicine at the University of Granada (UGR) held an institutional ceremony on Wednesday to honor the exceptional achievements of its students. The event celebrated the outstanding academic performance of Manuel Gálvez Martín and Raúl Mendoza Rodríguez, who graduated in 2022 with top grades.

Unfortunately, Manuel Gálvez Martín could not attend the ceremony as he is currently completing his residency in Barcelona. However, Raúl Mendoza Rodríguez, who achieved an impressive 9.278 GPA, represented his fellow high-achieving student at the event.

In addition to Manuel and Raúl’s accomplishments, Marta Sánchez, who completed her degree in July 2023, received the Pareja Yévenes award from the Association of Alumni of the Faculty of Medicine. Marta, who obtained a remarkable 9.58 GPA, is currently preparing for the Medical Intern Resident Exam (MIR). She has already completed her residency in Dermatology at Virgen de las Nieves, one of the most demanding specializations.

During the ceremony, Marta emphasized her love for medicine and her enjoyment of the hospital internship. She strongly believes that studying medicine should be driven by passion and the desire to care for patients, rather than materialistic motives. Marta recommended that aspiring doctors choose medicine because it is their vocation and source of fulfillment.

The recognition also extended to Alejandro Antonio Jiménez Prados and Pedro Jesús Millán Cintas, who won the Best MIR 2022 awards. Alejandro ranked 20th nationally, while Pedro ranked sixth. Alejandro is currently undertaking his residency at the Regional Hospital of Málaga, specializing in Pediatrics, while Pedro is pursuing Neurosurgery at the Virgen del Rocío Hospital in Seville.

Pedro expressed his deep appreciation for the impact his professor, David Aguilar Peña, had on his decision to specialize in Neurosurgery after a particularly inspiring class on a brain tumor. In recognition of his outstanding work, the university honored Aguilar Peña by naming the assembly hall in the Faculty of Medicine after him.

Reflecting on their time in Granada, Pedro, Alejandro, and Raúl expressed their happiness while acknowledging the need for change in the field of medicine. They emphasized the importance of strengthening relationships and opportunities between the faculty and hospitals.

As the Faculty of Medicine transitions to new leadership, the new dean will face the challenge of addressing these changing times and working towards improvements in the field.

