We therefore inform the user that starting from today, Tuesday January 2 2024, Day Surgery Ophthalmology will move from Block 3E2 to Block 3B0.
The eye day surgery at Cona Hospital expands and changes location.
Adjacent to the block there is a waiting room to host and welcome any caregivers accompanying patients undergoing scheduled surgery: complex cataracts, glaucoma and vitreoretinal surgery.
The shift was functional for the activation of 10 new beds and 4 armchairswhose activity will be at full capacity from January 15th.