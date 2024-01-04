Content

The eye day surgery at Cona Hospital expands and changes location.

We therefore inform the user that starting from today, Tuesday January 2 2024, Day Surgery Ophthalmology will move from Block 3E2 to Block 3B0.

Adjacent to the block there is a waiting room to host and welcome any caregivers accompanying patients undergoing scheduled surgery: complex cataracts, glaucoma and vitreoretinal surgery.

The shift was functional for the activation of 10 new beds and 4 armchairswhose activity will be at full capacity from January 15th.

