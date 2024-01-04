Home » THE EYE DAY SURGERY AT CONA HOSPITAL EXPANDS AND CHANGES LOCATION
THE EYE DAY SURGERY AT CONA HOSPITAL EXPANDS AND CHANGES LOCATION

The eye day surgery at Cona Hospital expands and changes location.

We therefore inform the user that starting from today, Tuesday January 2 2024, Day Surgery Ophthalmology will move from Block 3E2 to Block 3B0.
Adjacent to the block there is a waiting room to host and welcome any caregivers accompanying patients undergoing scheduled surgery: complex cataracts, glaucoma and vitreoretinal surgery.

The shift was functional for the activation of 10 new beds and 4 armchairswhose activity will be at full capacity from January 15th.

