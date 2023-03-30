by Calogero Spada

28 MAR –

Dear Director,

I gladly respond to Prof. Cavicchi’s invitation, to emphasize an issue that certainly runs parallel to the reasons he summarized in the chronology of our NHS, where the first glaring contradiction was that of having passed almost “suddenly” – in 1978 – from a Bismarkian system (the “mutual societies”) to a Beveridgian one (universalism), certainly revealing reasons for intellectual perplexity about Italy, which, beyond the political basis of this choice, in the long run seems good at not making two systems work that are actually the forefathers of various interpretations of them implemented by several states in Europe and in the world, still perfectly functioning today, however counted among the ten best health systems in Europe.

A fundamental element to this double failure was the policy implemented towards the health professions which – like it or not – constitute the inescapable and irreplaceable backbone of any health-system, so much so that the question of the human resource is now the most debated , especially from the experience of the covid-19; lesson perhaps not fully learned overall.

And even without the need to display a detailed review of the legal stages (including well beyond Cavicchi’s “half century”, because we should at least start with the royal decree of the 1930s) of the growth path – even before the emancipation – of the “other” professions apart from those of doctors, it is very clear that the failure to achieve a status of true “professionals”, comparable and not a substitute – it is essential to reiterate it – of that of doctors, is one of the reasons, related more to reasons of mere cultural narrow-mindedness, for which “things in healthcare remain firmly invariant”.

Nor is it always true, as we read today, that “Without the implementing decrees the laws remain on paper”, just as it is not true that it is necessary to arrive at the sentences to understand the rule of law; I’m sorry again – I think it’s 20a here – to have to cite the law on radiation protection from 2000 onwards, paragraph 566 of the 2015 stability law and sentence no. 54/2015 of the Consulta; regulations which, referring to the heavy echo of the epithets launched by the doctors’ unions of “sorcerer’s apprentices” and of “assault on the diligence”, have driven graduate professionals behind the blackboard with a very anachronistic and unjust donkey hat (and related salary) like nowhere in Europe and the world.

It is therefore more due to the same cultural narrow-mindedness – not much else – that we are so accustomed to leaving laws on paper to the point of giving up both taking advantage of the advantages and contesting the errors that they also propose – which is only a part of an aptly titled “denial process”.

It was no coincidence that we came:

– to the absurdity that the sentence of Amato & co. of 2015 could be, quite surreally, itself unconstitutional;

– the regulatory paradox on informed consent and on the justifications and optimizations of radiological examinations; skills not at all “advanced” or “specialist” entirely manageable by non-doctors, in fact never managed by doctors;

– the complete failure – decreed in the past year – of the reform pursuant to art. 33 of law 214 of 2011, better known as “Continuing Medical Education” or “ECM” …

This happened so that no one (among over 700,000 professionals concerned + their trade union and professional representatives) rose up against these typical acts of medico-forensic dominance.

As for the trade unions, there has been a shift from a role of honest opposition to the “system” and of “workers’ demands” to a form of “collaboration” of a patronage nature with the same system, which has rapidly squandered all forms of protection so difficult to achieve, today then you become the targets of a “corporate welfare” and an “age management” not too much taken off for at least 20 years now. This is because it is not written anywhere in the law that decentralized bargaining could and should only improve the terms of the contracts and never make them worse.

Ultimately, the de facto failure – to date – consistent and pragmatic redefinition of the professional skills of healthcare professionals, already the subject of the Regions Government technical tables since 15 December 2011 remains one of the serious flaws of various governments and related ministries of Health and University and Research.

One element with which I do not agree at all with Cavicchi is that “no one has ever had the courage to write a story of incapacity in healthcare until now” … it is not true at all: in this masthead there are always many responsible voices who courageously subtract from that collective hypocrisy which, out of fear or cowardice, prevents us from pitting ourselves against every bad habit subsequently cleared through customs as a method, perhaps even declined in elegant forensic modality, but in any case an expression of that “sloppy and ignorant policy”, making a whole healthcare landscape become surreal that , between the “Bossi Fini” law – known to the OECD since 2008 as a wrong law – and other similar regulatory, jurisprudential and doctrinal amenities, has even today led to the so-called “subscription donations”, real fundraisers from 7, 9, up to to 10 euros a month, also to contribute to off-site healthcare costs … a real out of pocket out of pocket … I would say that we are fully in the final – and catastrophic – effect of the story … Bismarkian or Beveridgian as you prefer.

«Thinking of reform» … to reform … what to reform … and what to do? Above all, we should reform the consciences, the people and above all the responsibilities of those who are in charge, appointed, chosen or selected in various capacities. The famous “Who does what” should be replaced by “What must be done who must do it”.

Only after that come the choices, even of any model, which if well known and implemented can work well and which, if instead it is vilified by all sorts of abuses, will never work.

Because it cannot be inhuman to make mistakes, but persevering cannot fail to be diabolical.

Dr. Calogero Spada

TSRM – Master’s Doctor

March 28, 2023

