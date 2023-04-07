A pediatrician in Rome has unknowingly prescribed Viagra and other drugs for erectile dysfunction to a war invalid 74 times. Her 64-year-old gave them to her trusted pharmacist, who however reported the case to the ASL Roma 1. And in the end the indictment came. Because the man was actually a civilian invalid and not a war one. Nor the 591 drug prescriptions in 6 years. According to the account of the Roman edition of Republic the man always collected the drugs in the same pharmacy, near Porta Pia. In May 2018, the doctor was summoned by the health company and denied the signature present in the suspect prescriptions. She claiming that that stamp and recipe book hadn’t been used for years. She then reported everything to the police. The public prosecutor Eleonora Fini yesterday requested and obtained the indictment. “My client was unaware of the scam. He obtained those prescriptions from the secretary of a medical office who is now deceased », says her defender, the lawyer Gabriele Germano.

