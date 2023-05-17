Home » The fall of Rudy Giuliani accused of sexual harassment – breaking latest news
The fall of Rudy Giuliani accused of sexual harassment – breaking latest news

New troubles for Rudy Giuliani. Now nearly eighty and in debt, the former mayor of America, as he was renamed after 9/11, who later fell into disgrace for defending Trump, was sued by his former collaborator Noelle Dunphy: she accuses him of harassment sexual abuse, abuse of power and salary embezzlement, all allegedly committed while she worked in her law firm, between 2019 and 2021.

Already in January, Noelle Dunphy had denounced Giuliani for having demanded sexual favors in exchange for maintaining her job, which costs one million dollars a year. You owe her $2 million.

Now the woman has upped the ante, with a 10 million lawsuit and new details. In the 70-page file filed in the state court of New York on Monday, Dunphy says that the harassment began immediately: Giuliani explained his sexual preferences, in particular he asked to oral sex in his Upper East Side apartment «while on the phone because it made him feel like Bill Clinton» reports Politico.

In the following months, the former mayor’s behavior towards the woman worsened, demanding that «satisfying her sexual demands, virtually anytime, anywhere, was a requirement of the job». She “continually wanted to have sex” and was “indifferent” to whether she wanted to or not.
Even at a distance. “When they worked remotely, Giuliani almost always asked her to take off her clothes in front of the camera. She often called from her bed, where she visibly touched herself under a white sheet.’

According to what was reported in the complaint, Giuliani also asked her if she knew someone she needed a «pardon», a provision of individual clemency decided by the president of the United States, but “without going through official channels”, in exchange for two million dollars. “Trump and I – he would have said – do it in half”.

The file reports that in 2021, Giuliani fired her and deferred her payment, citing his complicated divorce from his third wife, Judith Giuliani.

A spokesman for the lawyer “strongly” denied the allegations. “Mayor Giuliani’s career and community service speak for themselves,” Ted Goodman told the Associated Press, promising battle.

Noelle Dunphy, she says on her site, graduated from Columbia University and has worked in the past for ABC News television. In that period you would also have interviewed Giuliani while he was mayor of New York.
Almost a prologue to the film by British comedian Sasha Baron Cohen who in his Borat 2 had immortalized the former mayor who, in a hotel room for an interview, was lying down unbuttoning his trouser fly in front of the journalist.

