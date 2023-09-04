Home » The families of the victims of Brandizzo at the procession in Vercelli. Landini: ‘Let’s raise the fighting level’ – News
The families of the victims of Brandizzo at the procession in Vercelli. Landini: 'Let's raise the fighting level'

The families of the victims of Brandizzo at the procession in Vercelli. Landini: 'Let's raise the fighting level'

Silent procession organized by CGIL, CISL and UIL in Vercelli after the death of five workers hit by a train while they were carrying out maintenance work on the tracks in Brandizzo. There are also relatives of the victims with photographs of the workers in their hands.

‘We are out of words’ says a banner. Others have the slogan: ‘no more privatizations, no more trains in transit and work in progress’, ‘they are not accidents, they are murders’.

Landini: ‘It’s time to say enough, let’s raise the fighting level’

“Everything is loaded on the skin of the workers, it’s time to say enough and to change. We have gone on strike, but we have to raise the level of protest even further”, said the general secretary of the CGIL, Maurizio Landini, at the procession of Vercelli

“It’s time to create a national security prosecutor’s office and bring together the people who have the skills, we need to invest in labor and safety inspectorates. The government realizes that it is necessary to open serious discussion tables. Companies must address this situation starting from large groups such as Fs and Anas”.

See also  An incredible weapon that fights blood sugar in diabetes and prevents cancer comes from nature

