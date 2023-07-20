The farce of the timing of the PNRR digital health projects

Unfeasible times, lack of qualified resources, constraints dictated by the PNRR, many projects will not be completed on schedule. What will happen?

Reading the technical specifications of the specific tenders of the PNRR relating to digital health projects, including those relating to electronic health records (EHR), my Italian teacher came to mind when he explained to us the different forms of the hypothetical period, in particular the third one (that of unreality).

As if the already tight times imposed by the PNRR were not enough, some drafters of the specifications have decided to reduce them further, hypothesizing real tour de force to complete in twelve – eighteen months what takes 3 – 4 years. More than a challenge, this request takes on the contours of a farce. But if time was and still is a key aspect, then I wonder why the supplier evaluation criteria didn’t ask us to indicate the completion times of similar projects carried out in recent years. These data would have mercilessly shown what are the real implementation times, for example, of a CCE in a much better situation than the current one in which the volume of start-ups to be performed is enormously greater than that pre PNRR (and the professional resources are the same).

It is said that money makes the blind see, but in this case we can say the opposite, i.e. that the volume of available resources has made central purchasing bodies, regions, healthcare companies and suppliers close their eyes, all taken by a great euphoria. However, as the contracts have started and time has begun to flow inexorably, the euphoria is giving way to a growing unease that precedes the inevitable phase of the hunt for the culprit who finds the most obvious and easy target in suppliers. However, the problem remains whether to consistently blame them and take the consequent actions, with the risk, however, of losing funding or, once again, turning a blind eye, maybe two, and pretending nothing happened. After all, creativity and imagination are two qualities that we certainly do not lack …

