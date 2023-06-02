Home » The farmer’s secret spaghetti recipe discovered in an old book: only 2 ingredients
The farmer’s secret spaghetti recipe discovered in an old book: only 2 ingredients

by admin
The farmer’s secret spaghetti recipe discovered in an old book: only 2 ingredients

The spaghetti are considered the pasta par excellence. Few formats lend themselves to sauces and gravies like spaghetti and this makes them a highly sought-after ingredient. Perfect for preparing a quick dish or even a fine one to offer to friends, they are really very good and hardly fail to satisfy the taste of the diners.

Usually the spaghetti sauce and basil they are a very popular first course. They are ready in minutes and only need a few ingredients. Garlic, oil, chilli pepper and some fresh cherry tomatoes: basil is added at the end.

The Farmer’s Secret Spaghetti Recipe

However, there is another recipe discovered in a book that is ideal for making spaghetti, it is a dish that is prepared with just a few ingredients and is very easy to make: it’s the farmer’s spaghetti. They taste tasty, are easily digestible and made with only two healthy and natural ingredients. Below are the ingredients and how to prepare them.

Spaghetti del Contadino ingredients

  • 1 onion
  • 250 g tomato sauce
  • water to taste
  • 500g spaghetti

Procedure

Take a tall pot (you will have to cook everything in this pan) now insert the diced onion. At this point, put it to fry in some oil, when it is golden, add the tomato puree and two glasses of water. Bring to a boil.

When the water boils, pour the spaghetti directly into the saucepan with the sauce, while they are cooking, continue to pour the water to ensure correct cooking. After a few minutes the spaghetti will be cooked.

Plate them up and serve them hot: try them because they’re delicious: you’ll definitely do an encore!

Advice

The spaghetti of peasant prepare in a single pot and they can also be cooked over the path: they will have a crunchier flavour. Furthermore, the sauce can be enriched with clams, molluscs and mussels or, if you prefer, with vegetables only.

