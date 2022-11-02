Lor demonstrates an international study, led by Valter Longo, the father of the “longevity diet”

Valter Longo and the fasting mimicking diet

His name is known why Valter Longo is considered a real guru of diet mimics fasting o longevity diet. Now the doctor expert in anti-aging is back to being talked about for a study from which the benefits of this diet have emerged not only in terms of general well-being (or physical fitness), but also in reduction of Alzheimer’s symptoms. The research, conducted by University of Southern California, where is the School of Gerontology in Los Angeles, was coordinated by the Italian doctor, who we reached out to explain what was discovered.

What the research found on the fasting mimicking diet

“The study was conducted first on a sample of mice, then also on a group of patients in Italy, where the analyzes on people with mild Alzheimer’s signs and mild cognitive impairment are being completed in Perugia,” said Valter Longo. In the first case, the animals were made to follow two monthly cycles of fasting-mimicking diet. In particular, twice in a month they were fed a strong calorie reduction. The result is that the fasting mimicking diet, as Longo explains, “works very well and cognitively helps mice have reduced effects” of Alzheimer’s disease. Levels of beta amyloid and hyperphosphorylated Tau protein, two responsible for the disease, decreased.

“The results were very very good and the fact of having tested the fasting mimic on two different types of mice gives us hope for the benefits for humans too, which in any case are already emerging from the study conducted in Italy – explains the expert. – What we have noticed are the positive effects in reducing inflammation in the brain in the group of mice that followed the fasting mimicking diet.».

In fact, brain inflammation plays a key role in the onset and development of Alzheimer’s.

The “superoxide” that causes Alzheimer’s: what it is

But how is it possible that reduced nutrition, even if only for a few days a month, could have produced these benefits? According to the experts, among which there were also the Italian researchers of the Geriatrics Operating Unit of the San Martino Polyclinic in Genoa and of the Perugia Hospital, the reason would be that the fasting mimicking diet limits the production of the so-called “Superoxide”, that is a free radical that would be the main cause of the brain damage produced by Alzheimer’s disease.

“Since 2000-2001 we had identified the role of this superoxide: these are very toxic molecules that are produced by immune cells, that is,” sentinel “cells against viruses and bacteria that are produced by the marrow and then go to the brain with the task of remove deposits, which contribute to cognitive decay »explains Longo. Therefore, they have the function of “scavengers”. The suspicion is that in some cases they attack peptides, that is, proteins they function from antimicrobials that protect against infections, mistaking them for “enemies” of the immune system. The result is a continuous inflammatory state which in the long run causes permanent brain damage which results in Alzheimer’s.

“What changes is that 20 years ago we did not know how to counter this process, while now we have seen that diet, specifically fasting mimics, reduces the levels of inflammation caused by this superoxide,” explains Longo. “In fact, most of the drugs against Alzheimer’s are not effective: they are limited to trying to block the neurodegenerative process, when however it is already in progress or in an advanced state. We therefore think that in addition to drugs, a metabolic type of intervention is important. On the other hand, the importance of nutrition and metabolism are demonstrated by the fact that diabetics are nearly twice as likely to develop Alzheimer’s. Fasting mimics not only reduces superoxide, but causes a true one metabolic revolution»Continues the anti-aging doctor.

How the fasting mimicking diet works

According to Valter Longo and the team of researchers, therefore, the fasting mimicking diet would be able to limit superoxide, thanks to a different distribution of nutrients. The mice, in fact, were fed with a good share of unsaturated fats, but a reduced caloric intake, few proteins and complex carbohydrates. In this way, the effects of a diet with water only were imitated, with the advantage, however, of not losing the necessary nutrients.

“In our research we have introduced ketogenic supplements: our aim, in fact, was to get the brain to function not only with glucose, but with ketone bodies (thus drastically reducing carbohydrates to the advantage of proteins and especially fats, NdR). We think this leads, as research on mice shows, to a trigger a regenerative mechanism or clean up: a cleansing of the accumulated damage. The body, with fasting, initiates a reset. Our hope is that of also verify on humans a cleaning process in the brain to restore at least part of what is damaged and what needs to be repaired, as has been shown to happen for the intestine, pancreas and blood – Longo clarifies – It is possible that these regenerative interventions also work for the brain, because they are natural processes ».

The human study: where it is

Human research, in clinical phase I, is ending: “Most patients completed 12 cycles of fasting mimicking diet in a year, one a month, with a surprising result, considering their age and condition: they are people diagnosed with mild cognitive impairment or Alzheimer’s disease slight that, being elderly, they struggle to change their eating habits »explains Valter Longo. Added to this is the difficulty of managing the disease. «We cannot expect miracles, this must be clear, despite the fact that we have recorded enormous results for the pancreas, with the demonstration that the beta cells that produce insulin regenerate themselves, following the fasting-mimicking diet. The brain is certainly more complicated, it does not become young again, of course following the drug therapy indicated by a neurologist and combining it with a nutritional intervention developed by an expert, the neurodegenerative effects and cognitive decline typical of Alzheimer’s can be delayed»Concludes Valter Longo. No do-it-yourself, therefore, because you don’t need the support of a specialist.