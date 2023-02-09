Most of us, instead of working out, adore lounging on the sofa or in an armchair. It is however practically mandatory for everyone to also do physical exercise to keep our body healthy and fit. There is however a five minute workout which can be done easily from the sofa at home! You don’t believe it and does it seem like a dream? Let’s find out together what it is!

The program, as already mentioned, lasts 5 minutes and, at the end of every 60 seconds, the next exercise can be started. What you need is… a sofa! The one where you love to spend time watching TV or playing video games!

Il first exercisewhich lasts one minute, are the squat thrusters. For 60 seconds, therefore, perform as many squats as you can but, at the same time, hold two weights in your hands that you will lift above your head every time you get up.

How do you say? Did you have to get off the couch? Don’t worry, it’s only for a minute! Or maybe not… The second minute and the hip drop in planking. To do this, assume a plank position keeping your elbows on the floor, or place your hands on the floor and keep your arms straight. Supporting your abs, press your toes into the floor and rotate your hips as you lower one side at a time. The goal is not to touch the floor with the hips, but to focus on controlled movements.

Yes, that’s right, you’re still off the couch! So take advantage of the minute number 3 with some alternating side lunges. Simply come to a standing position and place your hands on your waist, stepping one leg out to the side with each lunge and applying pressure to your foot to return straight to a standing position. Then do the same with the other foot, alternating for as many repetitions as possible.

We are already at fourth minute it’s still you cannot begin to rest. Instead, bring your knees to your chest and, with a burst of energy, bring your feet to the floor and push your torso up with your abs. As your feet go down and your body goes up, you should have the momentum to transition into a squat and then into a standing position. At this point, you can even take a big leap!

You have arrived at fifth and last minute and you can do something more relaxing: stand next to a couch, bench, or something to support you. Then, place your palms on her edge. Pretend to “sit” as if you were actually on a sofa, but remain in front of it. Once in position, lower yourself by bending your elbows. Go down as far as possible before coming back up and keep pushing up until your elbows are straight.

Five minutes gone, now, the time has finally come to cuddle up on the sofa! All well deserved rest!