The first breath, almost traumatic, then the warm, comforting embrace of the mother, surrounded by the scent of her skin. Holding your baby in your arms for the first time is an emotion that is hard to forget. But that embrace made of love is also therapeutic for the newborn: a contact that heals. The very first life experiences communicate to our brain whether the environment is safe and therefore we can thrive, or insecure, so we need to defend ourselves.