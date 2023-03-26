Home Health the father was driving
Dramatic accident today in breaking latest news: a 4-year-old boy died after being run over by a tractor apparently driven by his father.

Archive image.

tragedy to breaking latest newswhere in the afternoon of today, Sunday 26 March, a 4 year old boy died after being run over by a tractor. According to the first information of the rescuers, the vehicle was driven by padre.

The accident happened in the street of the Palace. The 118 health workers intervened on the spot, who could not do anything but ascertain the death of the child. The police were also present to investigate the case. No other details are known at the moment.

Updating.

