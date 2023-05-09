The FDA has just approved the first pill made from human feces (to be used to rebalance the microbiota)

The newly approved pill, called Vowst, contains live bacteria and would be used as a preventative treatment for recurring Clostridioides difficile infections

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) US approved the first pill made from donated human feces. This is the second human poop-derived treatment ever approved – the first was an enema treatment cleared for use in December 2022.

Previously, such “fecal microbiota transplants” were considered investigational treatments and therefore more difficult to access for patients and often not covered by insurance.

Like the enema, the newly approved pill, called, is also Vowstcontains live bacteria and has been approved for use in people over the age of 18 as a preventative treatment for recurrent infections from Clostridioides difficile. Called C. diff for short, this infection is often acquired in healthcare settings after patients take antibiotics for another infection.

With classic antibiotics, there is a risk of contracting C. diff again

This is because antibiotics can alter the balance of bacteria that normally populate the intestine and this gives C. diff the opportunity to proliferate. The rapidly replicating bacteria secrete toxins that can cause diarrhea, abdominal pain, fever, and colitis (inflammation of the colon), and, in some cases, organ failure and death.

According to the FDA, C. diff infections are associated with approximately 15,000-30,000 deaths per year in the United States. Those who recover from C. diff have about a one in six chance of developing the infection again within two to eight weeks of recovery.

The risk of recurring infections increases every time a person gets C. diff, in part because the antibiotics used for treatment further alter the gut microbiome, the community of microorganisms found in the lower digestive tract.

What would change with the intake of fecal microbiota products

So-called fecal microbiota products, composed of healthy human intestinal bacteria, offer a new way to prevent recurrent C. diffessentially rebuilding the gut microbiome.

Now, with Vowst’s approval, there is a version of the treatment that can be taken orallyrather than being administered as a liquid treatment into the patient’s rectum. Dr. Peter Marks, director of the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, said:

The availability of a fecal microbiota product that can be taken orally is a significant step forward in improving patient care and accessibility for people who have experienced this potentially life-threatening disease.

How the capsules are taken and what are the risks

The Vowst treatment regimen involves taking four capsules once a day for three consecutive days. Patients should start taking the drug two to four days after finishing a course of antibiotics for C. diff.

The donated feces used for the production of the pills are carefully checked for check for the presence of transmissible pathogens before they’re used for manufacturing, but the FDA has warned that taking Vowst still entails a certain risk of exposure to pathogens and food allergens.

In clinical trials, the most common side effects of Vowst were bloating, fatigue, constipation, chills, and diarrhea. These side effects occurred more frequently in treated patients than in those who received the placebo.

In a comparison of approximately 90 people who received the pills and 90 who did not, the patients in the treated group had a recurrent C.diff infection rate of 12.4% within eight weeks of recovering from a first bout of infection, whereas the untreated group had a recurrence rate 39.8%.

Source: FDA

