The fear of driving has a name: “Amaxophobia”, here’s how you can defeat it (permanently)

There are so many different phobias in the world including Amaxophobia, or the fear of driving: with these methods you can defeat it.

When it comes to phobias it is never easy to understand the reason for these fears and, consequently, it is not easy to try to find an immediate solution. There are so many phobias and they are triggered by mental processes or traumas that change from person to person: some are more common, such as the fear of the dark, while others are rarer and more personal. In this article we will talk about theAmaxophobiai.e. the afraid to drive and we will try to give some advice to defeat it.

Although at first it may seem like an absurd phobia, in reality many people in Italy and around the world suffer from it, even if they may not show it. Amaxophobia causes real panic attacks in people who drive and it could be very dangerous if you are already on the road. Precisely for this reason people who have this phobia they are afraid to even start their vehicle and leave.

Amaxophobia: what is it mainly caused by?

As we said earlier it is not at all easy to understand the reasons and mental processes behind a particular phobia, but very often it is triggered by trauma. have witnessed a car accidentyourself or someone you know, is one of the most common triggers of this phobia, but in many cases it can be a innate fear. In any case, it is really difficult to treat it and you have to face it completely gradual.

As with all phobias, if we want to overcome them, we must sooner or later face them and we must not avoid them forever: stop driving o don’t even try it is not a solution.

The phobia can manifest itself in more or less serious phases and depending on our level of fear different techniques can be put into practice to overcome Amaxophobia.

Remedies that we can deal with ourselves or with someone’s help.

The most common remedies to (gradually) overcome the fear of driving

If our greatest fear is to find yourself driving alone in the car then we can ask a friend or acquaintance to accompany us to make us feel more relaxed while driving.

Gradually this could make us calm down and sooner or later push us to drive alone, perhaps first on urban roads and then definitely on extra-urban roads and finally motorways. The main advice is always to face fear with the right one positivity.

Some experts even suggest a training autogeno to be carried out at home: sit on a chair or armchair e imagine you are driving; in this way we can test our mental preparation without the risk of putting ourselves in danger. Another solution could be make the driving environment more comfortable perhaps taking care of the interior of your vehicle, cleaning it and putting on relaxing music. If the problem finally persists, you can still choose to start therapy with an expert.