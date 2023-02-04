by Veronica Rossi

January 30, 2023

Matteo Furlan (invented name) is followed by the Mental Health Department of Trieste and has very clear ideas about what is happening to psychiatry in Italy: lack of funds and personnel risk reducing the services offered to those in conditions of greater fragility and need for help

“For now we are resisting, but we cannot go on resisting, we need to invent something more effective!”. Matteo Furlan (invented name) has been followed, since 1994, by the Mental Health Department of Trieste. He is, therefore, a direct witness of the changes that have taken place in the last 30 years in the care of those who experience a condition of mental illness. And he doesn’t like the current situation at all. Because for him it is clear that the money invested in psychiatry is less and less and the effects can be seen: the mental health centers – CSM, for example – are progressively losing their role as a point of reference – not just a doctor – for the person and the operators, increasingly exhausted, are unable to follow those who come to seek help in the best possible way.

Would you tell us your story?

My story is similar to many others in my situation. In 1994 I began to be followed up in San Giovanni (headquarters of the mental health department, where the psychiatric hospital once stood, ed) and in 1995 I also needed hospitalization. In fact, when your problem becomes serious, you can’t just go to a private psychologist or psychiatry: you need to be taken in charge, to be followed up.

What does it mean to be followed?

It means that, at the Centre, when they have meetings they also talk about you and all those who make themselves seen and heard. Following means taking charge of the user’s life, as far as possible, because a service cannot replace parents, it must leave autonomy. For example, when I was younger, they would call me and ask me if I wanted to go on an outing or go somewhere. Then following also means administering drugs and seeing how one reacts. In short, it means many things: observing the person as a whole and implementing the right strategies to improve their mental health.

What changes have you seen in services over the last 30 years?

I know what happens in Trieste, but I am aware that in other parts of Italy it is much worse. In my city I see that the budget dedicated to mental health has progressively decreased during the 2000s. At present, it seems that it is only enough for essential drugs and interventions. In via Gambini, the CSM from which I am followed, once they had lunch and dinner; today only lunch, to take away. The Mental Health department, then, with the new company deed, it seems will be merged with that of Addictions: in this way, however, it could be overshadowed, lose importance. The risk is that the Centers – not just those in Trieste – will become outpatient clinics or little more. It’s not a good situation today. Is heavy.

To be heavy, even the prejudice that weighs on those who experience a mental illness. What do you think is stigma?

Stigma is like receiving a stamp that has a negative meaning. People see you walk into a CSM and think, “That’s crazy.” The timbre lies in the words that are said, it is virtual, it doesn’t exist but it is as if it were there for real.

Mental discomfort is difficult to understand if you haven’t tried it or studied it: it’s easy to arrive at a negative judgment. Then you put a little malice in it and the game is done.

And this can also have bad consequences on self-perception.

In this case there is a «self-stigma». It’s you who devalues ​​yourself, who thinks that you can’t do certain things because you have characteristics that prevent you from doing it. In short, you give yourself a “self-stamp”. It doesn’t happen to everyone, but those who are more fragile and aren’t so aware can fall into this mechanism. It’s also due to the judgment of others: it may be that you feel socially stigmatized and you don’t think that people are wrong, you think maybe it’s true. Emotionally you feel how people see you, you get put down and then you end up putting yourself down.

In your opinion, what should a mental health service be like?

First of all, the budget should be bigger, at least go back to the level of 15 or 20 years ago, to be able to really follow people again. I see how much effort the staff put in, because there has also been a blockage in turnover: the operators retire, but are not replaced by young people. Then I think it’s important not to always do the same things, because knowledge progresses as you progress. But it’s not automatic.

How come?

Psychiatry is not a branch of medicine like the others, there isn’t just one, there are several, depending on how the specialists think. Which is strange, one might think, if everyone receives the same knowledge at university. But this is not the case, because everyone forms ideas about him, based on their own sensitivity. For example, in various departments they allow people to be tied to beds: evidently there are psychiatrists in charge who think it is right. Also here in Trieste, positively, Franco Basaglia has not only applied what he was taught at university, but has carried forward his own idea of ​​himself.

So Trieste is a bulwark of deinstitutionalisation.

A person belonging to the Basagliano world said: «If Trieste falls, we all fall». For me this means that ours is the most important experience because it is the one from which the others inspired by the same model derive. If our system breaks up, we can only imagine what will happen to other places that see Trieste as a point of reference. They would become weaker. And, in hindsight, that’s what’s already happening.

