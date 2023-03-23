Predictably, fears of a hasty slowdown in the economy and still open questions about the health of the banking system Usa after the failures of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank convinced the Fed to slow down the rate growth speed: the increase is therefore 0.25%, which brings the cost of money to 4.75-5%, a record level since October 2007. The Fed’s choice – ninth increase since March 2022 – was received by Wall Street initially with composure, but later the selling prevailed again (Dow Jones and S&P lost 1.6%, the Nasdaq 1.3%).

THE GOOD NEWS

Obviously, the US central bank continues to pursue its inflation target of 2%, which is still a long way off given that the latest data gave it at 6%. And the markets are now wondering about the duration of the squeeze, given that the majority of governors (10 out of 18) expect only one new increase in 2023 given that they have left the “terminal rate” unchanged at 5.1%. In the official note of the Federal Open Market Committee, the phrase “continuous hikes” was deleted, but there is only talk of “a few further hikes”. During the press conference, President Jerome Powell stressed that the Fed will use “all the tools at our disposal” to keep the banking system safe, reiterating that “it is strong and resilient”. “We are working to prevent episodes like those of these weeks from happening again,” Powell said, adding that the turbulence will create “more difficult credit conditions for households and businesses, causing slowdowns in the economy.” As for the effects on the American banking system, in the light of what happened “it is clear – the banker went on – that we need to strengthen the supervision and regulation” of credit institutions.

Finally, as regards inflation, the second element to put on the balance for the Fed in addition to the banking crisis, Powell explained that “the process to bring inflation back to 2% is still very long and will be bumpy” and that despite there have been some visible improvements «inflationary pressure continues to be high».

TENSIONS IN FRANKFURT

While Powell was speaking in the United States, yet another clash between hawks and doves was taking place in Europe at the ECB summit on monetary policy in Frankfurt. Early in the morning the governor of the Bundesbank, Joachim Nagel, at the head of the large patrol of extremists, had relaunched the need to insist on raising anti-inflation rates. The ECB, he added, must be “stubborn” and continue to raise rates to fight inflation despite fears that the financial turmoil could impact the banks. And again: «There is no doubt that pressure on prices is strong and widespread. If we want to tame this stubborn inflation we must be even more stubborn.” According to Nagel, the ECB “should do more” also in terms of reducing the bond portfolio, which will begin this month at a rate of 15 billion.

Shortly after, Fabio Panetta, a member of the ECB executive, took the field. “I recently said that you shouldn’t drive like a madman with the lights off at night – the Italian banker began – The recent financial tensions have made this conviction of mine even stronger”. Monetary policy must be “data-dependent and adaptable – he added – A series of shocks have created uncertainty for world economies and while the effects of these shocks are starting to subside, it could still take some time before we see the definition of a new equilibrium”. Prudence is needed in the tightening, because “it is already having a strong impact on financial conditions, instead we must avoid unwanted volatility”. The recent financial tensions in global banking markets “will make banks more sensitive to deposit outflows causing them to become more prudent in lending”.

