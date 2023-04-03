Stuttgart – Health Minister Manne Lucha is calling on the federal government to continue its financial participation in the Pact for the Public Health Service. For a crisis-proof health service, the federal and state governments would have to take responsibility together.

“The federal government must contribute to the financing of the public health service (ÖGD) on a permanent basis,” demanded Baden-Württemberg’s Health Minister Manne Lucha on Friday (March 31) in Stuttgart. He was responding to a decision by the Bundestag Budget Committee this week not to extend federal financial involvement in the Pact for the Public Health Service beyond 2026.

continue on the common path

“It is far too short to shift the financial responsibility for a crisis-resistant ÖGD exclusively to the states and municipalities again,” said Lucha. “It was right to set up the pact for the ÖGD at the beginning of the pandemic. We are grateful to the federal government for this. But it is imperative that we now consistently continue on this path together. We can only complete the renovations that have been initiated if there is adequate funding. This is the only way to ensure that the ÖGD is uniformly and equally sustainable. Because the health of the population must continue to come first. The federal government must continue to share responsibility for this in the future.”

Baden-Württemberg has been facing up to this responsibility to a particularly high degree since 2020: all 667 positions that the state received via the ÖGD pact were advertised as permanent positions. The federal funds from the pact are start-up financing, beyond which the country jumps into action.

“Overall, no one will dispute that the public health service led a shadowy existence until the pandemic,” said Lucha. “Apart from the health ministers, no one cared about its poor equipment. Fortunately, this has changed due to the pandemic. In order to arm the ÖGD against future crises, we must not let up together now. There must be no going back to the status quo ante, not even for the federal government.”

Public Health Service Baden-Württemberg