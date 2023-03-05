A year ago I put a project from the traffic light coalition agreement up for discussion: the “Federal Institute for Public Health”. The passage from the coalition agreement already quoted there is repeated here:

“The Federal Center for Health Education is merged into a Federal Institute for Public Health at the Federal Ministry of Health, in which the activities in the public health area, the networking of the ÖGD and the health communication of the federal government are located.”

After a year, numerous statements from various players in the health system and statements by the minister, e.g. wanting to deliver a template in 2022, that the institute would have to finance itself or that education for an “improved lifestyle” would be one of the institute’s priorities should, we still don’t know much about what’s to come. It is said that there are intensive discussions in the ministry and the members of parliament who are interested in the topic are also repeatedly involved with the federal institute. According to a press release by Green MP Johannes Wagner, the ministry has now received 250,000 euros for advice from experts, but the public does not find out who the experts are, whether they are already working or what the overall state of affairs is, e.g. whether the financing of the Institute itself is secured. The preparation of the Federal Institute for Public Health has so far not been a public matter.

The day before yesterday was the “Advisory Council for Health and Care”. Annual Report 2023 submitted. This is interesting reading. It is about lessons from the pandemic for healthcare. It remains to be seen to what extent more follows from this than from the evaluation report of the expert committee according to § 5(9) IfSG.

One focus of the report is the public health service (ÖGD). Here, the report largely follows the existing specialist publications and the one decided by the 2018 Conference of Health Ministers “Mission statement for the ÖGD” and the papers for “Pact for the ÖGD”. The Expert Council recommends, among other things, strengthening the human and material resources of the ÖGD, closer cooperation between ÖGD and science, orienting the tasks of the ÖGD to an overall public health framework and – the establishment of the Federal Institute for Public Health. The report makes a number of recommendations that are worth discussing, but also need to be discussed:

“365. (…) The planned federal institute should be put in a position in terms of personnel and structure not only to work on individual aspects of public health, but also to take a broad public health perspective. (…)”

This is an important principle that we can only agree with. However, the cooperation of the various departments must be ensured: transport, work, education, environment and nutrition are very important. The points of conflict are numerous. The German Council of Economic Experts also saw the problem, see paragraph 370 below.

“367. Desirable main tasks of the planned federal institute are the collection, provision and analysis of (real-time) data in the entire health care system. The founding of the institute offers the opportunity to fill the large gaps in the information available to date on the achievement of goals, utilization, over-, under- and incorrect care in the German health care system. (…) In order to leverage this potential, the institute should be designed as a “federal data institute” that will be able to fulfill the tasks mentioned with the help of modern technology, e.g. B. to use AI and to bring together data from many different sources, such as from the electronic patient file, public registers and billing systems as well as from databases that serve external quality assurance or drug monitoring (record linkage). The institute could offer a platform for developing the necessary (IT) standards and interfaces. Last but not least, in the sense of a “data continuum”, this would lay the foundation for modern health reporting, which is indispensable for the effective and efficient use and control of funds (…). The provision of databases for research purposes should also be structurally anchored in the conception of the institute from the outset (…). A new federal institute designed in this way could make a significant contribution to achieving the goal of a dynamically learning (real-time) health system. (…)”

Better and faster merging and evaluation of health data is undoubtedly necessary. Maybe something smaller, but more accessible rolls would have been better here. The passage reads a bit like it was written by a data science consulting firm. It will be a long time before the Federal Institute fulfills the described functions of a jack of all trades. But digitization is currently a magic word that opens many doors, if things go well, also in the healthcare sector. A standalone “data institute” Incidentally, the federal government also wants this, but there may not have been any concrete information on this when the report was being prepared.

“368. Another major task of the planned federal institute should be the development and implementation of a comprehensive strategy for health communication, also against the background that the BZgA is to be merged into the new institute according to the current coalition agreement. The focus should be on risk and crisis communication. (…) In order for the new institute to be able to comprehensively fulfill this important task, it is necessary, among other things, that the existing health knowledge is collected, classified and evaluated (…). The institution should also have the competence to coordinate information campaigns across institutions in order to avoid redundant or contradictory communication. Communication tasks could also include providing a contact point for experts who wish to contribute their knowledge. This is particularly relevant in an acute crisis in which resources have to be pooled at short notice. As further explained in Chapter 11, the national health portal should also be located at the new federal institute (…).”

Here, too, the Advisory Council supports an important concern. However, I do not know whether it is really a smart idea to bring data analysis and political communication under one roof. A subordinate authority is never completely free in what it does and says, but certain leeway is always associated with structures based on the division of labour. With an “everything under one roof” solution, these would presumably be reduced, and the pressure not to allow data analyzes and campaigns to become too discrepant would increase.

“370. A central challenge will be to coordinate the tasks of the new institute and the tasks of existing institutions and to clearly distinguish them from each other. A clear allocation of roles is necessary above all in order to avoid unnecessary expenditure of resources and contradictory information. This applies in particular to the RKI, with which the planned institute potentially has large overlaps. It is particularly important to equip the new institute – regardless of the division of tasks in terms of content – with the necessary powers and competencies for a cross-institutional and delay-free consolidation and evaluation of information. This includes, among other things, the competence to set and control standards for the collection and processing of data.”

With this, the German Council of Economic Experts describes a central organizational challenge for the planned federal institute, which makes smart and politically secure action necessary. The point of conflict RKI is also correctly named. As the Advisory Council of the Federal Institute previously outlined, as far as health monitoring and health reporting are concerned, it could easily result in the amputation of the RKI instead of a distinction from the RKI. It could be years before these tasks can be properly performed again under the new roof.

It is unclear how well the statements of the Advisory Council are coordinated with the current plans in the Ministry of Health. The editorial deadline for the report was August 2022. But what does that mean?

It is striking that important public health challenges are not explicitly addressed in connection with the Federal Institute: climate change (to which the report otherwise rightly devotes a lot of space), care, social situation. Whether the problems of a health-promoting overall policy were deliberately avoided here? But, see paragraph 365, isn’t that the point? Solution-oriented, not just proclamatory? Here it would have been good if the expert opinion had established somewhat more concrete connections. They are addressed implicitly, for example with a reference to the Cornerstones for a national public health strategy of the Future Forum Public Health. By the way, its office has so far been located at the RKI.

I am curious to see what the Ministry of Health will now put on the table as a concept for the Federal Institute, how close it is to the report of the Advisory Council, when the concept will be presented, whether there will also be hearings and coordination with the actors in the system exists and whether the whole construct proves itself in the end. Just one more federal authority is not the point.