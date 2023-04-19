Home » The Federal Ministry of Health now also on Facebook and Twitter
Health

The Federal Ministry of Health now also on Facebook and Twitter

Facebook and Twitter users can now enter into direct dialogue with the Federal Ministry of Health. Starting today, information about the topics of care and health Facebook and Twitter provided.

In fixed categories and regularly recurring formats such as the new “Wednesday Knowledge”, facts and figures are explained clearly and in a way that is easy to understand. In addition, the Federal Ministry of Health will use the newly created channels to network even more closely with other health policy actors and enter into dialogue.

See also  questions and answers about the campaign for the booster

