The Federal Reserve, the central bank of the United States, has decided to keep interest rates unchanged

On Wednesday, the Federal Reserve, the central bank of the United States, he announced that it has decided to keep the interest rates on its loans unchanged, which will therefore remain in a range between 5% and 5.25%. It is the first time in about a year, after ten consecutive hikes, that the Federal Reserve has decided not to raise its interest rates. The bank didn’t provide many details on its decision, but added that interest rates could be raised again next month when the committee that makes these decisions reconvenes.

Interest rates are the rates at which central banks lend money to other banks, basically the cost of borrowing. Historically, raising interest rates has been the best tool available to central banks for bringing inflation under control, because increasing the cost of money reduces the phenomena that lead to an increase in prices.

Over the past year, the Federal Reserve has raised interest rates several times in an effort to “cool down” the economy and contain fairly high inflation in the US and Europe. Just in recent days it became known that the inflation rate in the United States at the moment it’s around 4 percentthe lowest figure in the last two years.

