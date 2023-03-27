From the extraordinary Congress of Fismu, green light for the new medical union acronym with Sumai, Uil-Fp and Umi. “Fmt already representative at the table of general medicine, a solid union for the defense of public health” said Esposito, national secretary of Fismu. The new acronym and the new management team will be presented in the coming weeks

Unanimous go-ahead from the Extraordinary Congress of the His nameat the birth of the new trade union organization in the general practice area: the Federation of Territorial Doctors, Fmt, with Sumai, Will-Fp e Umi. The acronym, as also recognized by Sisac, is already representative for national bargaining.

During the meeting organized in Rome by Italian Federation of United Doctors Unions-Fismu, the serious situation of Italian public health was analysed, with particular attention to both general and local medicine (118, pediatrics and specialist outpatients) and to medical and hospital management. Fismu is firm in contesting the reform hypothesis on differentiated regionalism.

In the congress conclusions, the national secretary of Fismu, Francesco Esposito, he underlined “the importance of having a new subject for the defense of public health, who is capable of representing doctors, and of gathering the category around battles and concrete proposals, especially professionals who are increasingly disappointed by politics. An organization that also favors dialogue with the other trade unions: only with the unity of doctors can we source the current regionalism and the worse one that we want to approve with the new reform of differentiated autonomy.

Fmt – he added – has the ability to be an aggregator, a stimulus to unity on contents and with a clear compass: centrality of doctors for the governance of health services in the area and hospitals, stop regionalism and malpractice of party clientele; therefore adequate resources without losing the funding of the Pnrr, hiring, stabilization and no more precariousness, forecasting a correct need in the training and specialization process. But not only strengthening and networking of the territory, of family medicine, of outpatient specialist medicine, of services medicine and of 118 (and that’s all demedicalizations) and of the emergency doctor. And strong investment in structures, safety and technological innovation, starting with the national electronic file and online certifications and prescriptions”.

“There is so much to do – concludes Esposito – and starting today we have a new working tool, a new and serious protagonist in national and regional negotiations. Fismu thus consolidates its presence in all negotiating tables (in medical management with FVM, in outpatient specialist with Uil-Fp), and demonstrates the state of good health. In the coming weeks Fmt will present its new organization chart, together with Sumai, Uil-Fp and Umi and the union logo”.

