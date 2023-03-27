Home Health The Federation of Territorial Doctors-Fmt is born
Health

The Federation of Territorial Doctors-Fmt is born

by admin
The Federation of Territorial Doctors-Fmt is born

From the extraordinary Congress of Fismu, green light for the new medical union acronym with Sumai, Uil-Fp and Umi. “Fmt already representative at the table of general medicine, a solid union for the defense of public health” said Esposito, national secretary of Fismu. The new acronym and the new management team will be presented in the coming weeks

27 MAR

Unanimous go-ahead from the Extraordinary Congress of the His nameat the birth of the new trade union organization in the general practice area: the Federation of Territorial Doctors, Fmt, with Sumai, Will-Fp e Umi. The acronym, as also recognized by Sisac, is already representative for national bargaining.

During the meeting organized in Rome by Italian Federation of United Doctors Unions-Fismu, the serious situation of Italian public health was analysed, with particular attention to both general and local medicine (118, pediatrics and specialist outpatients) and to medical and hospital management. Fismu is firm in contesting the reform hypothesis on differentiated regionalism.

In the congress conclusions, the national secretary of Fismu, Francesco Esposito, he underlined “the importance of having a new subject for the defense of public health, who is capable of representing doctors, and of gathering the category around battles and concrete proposals, especially professionals who are increasingly disappointed by politics. An organization that also favors dialogue with the other trade unions: only with the unity of doctors can we source the current regionalism and the worse one that we want to approve with the new reform of differentiated autonomy.

Fmt – he added – has the ability to be an aggregator, a stimulus to unity on contents and with a clear compass: centrality of doctors for the governance of health services in the area and hospitals, stop regionalism and malpractice of party clientele; therefore adequate resources without losing the funding of the Pnrr, hiring, stabilization and no more precariousness, forecasting a correct need in the training and specialization process. But not only strengthening and networking of the territory, of family medicine, of outpatient specialist medicine, of services medicine and of 118 (and that’s all demedicalizations) and of the emergency doctor. And strong investment in structures, safety and technological innovation, starting with the national electronic file and online certifications and prescriptions”.

See also  Covid, changes the count of admissions excluding asymptomatic positives in the hospital for other causes - Health

“There is so much to do – concludes Esposito – and starting today we have a new working tool, a new and serious protagonist in national and regional negotiations. Fismu thus consolidates its presence in all negotiating tables (in medical management with FVM, in outpatient specialist with Uil-Fp), and demonstrates the state of good health. In the coming weeks Fmt will present its new organization chart, together with Sumai, Uil-Fp and Umi and the union logo”.

March 27, 2023
© breaking latest news


Other articles in Work and Professions

image_1

image_2

image_3

image_4

image_5

image_6

Quotidianosanità.it

Online newspaper
of health information.

QS Editions srl
P.I. 12298601001

Registered office:
Via Giacomo Peroni, 400
00131 – Roma

Operational headquarters:
Via della Stelletta, 23
00186 – Roma

Site Manager

Luciano Fassari

Editorial director
Francesco Maria Avitto

President
Ernesto Rodriguez

    Joint Venture

  • SICS srl
  • Editions
    Health Communication     srl

Copyright 2013 © QS Edizioni srl. All rights reserved
– P.I. 12298601001
– registration in the ROC n. 23387
– registration with the Court of Rome n. 115/3013 of 05/22/2013

All rights reserved.
Policy privacy

You may also like

Which Euro 2024: Maignan saves France. Super Vlahovic,...

Presentation of the National Health Literacy Action Plan

NEW BIOMARKERS FOR TYPE 1 DIABETES REMISSION Endocrinology

Pnrr bogged down: less than a quarter of...

That’s how luxuriously the super-rich fast

Wellness, 11 minutes a day of these simple...

Dark chocolate is good for you

who it affects, symptoms and links to the...

Sleep well with tinnitus: tips and remedies

Singapore, a new cancer therapy – Medicine

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy