The FEI Jumping European Championship Milano 2023 was presented at Palazzo Marino. Sport and Health are also on the organizing committee

The show of great horse riding returns to Milan.

This morning, in the Sala Alessi of Palazzo Marino, the FEI Jumping European Championship 2023 was presented, which will take place from Wednesday 30 August to Sunday 3 September at the Snai San Siro racecourse.

Everything is ready for the 37th edition of the European Championship, the third in Italy after Rome 1963 and San Patrignano 2005, which is considered as the key event in the 2023 calendar of the International Equestrian Federation.

The event, in addition to having value from a sporting point of view also for the chances of qualifying for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, will be a great opportunity for growth for the movement.

The press conference was attended by Giuseppe Sala (Mayor of Milan), Attilio Fontana (President of the Lombardy Region), Vito Cozzoli (President and CEO of Sport and Health), Giovanni Malagò (President of the Italian National Olympic Committee), Marco Di Paola ( President of the Italian Equestrian Sports Federation), Paolo Bellino (Managing Director and General Manager of RCS Sports & Events) and Fabio Schiavolin (Managing Director of Snaitech).

“Sport e Salute is proud to be part of the organizing committee of such an important international sporting event. With teamwork we brought great horse riding to Milan – said Vito Cozzoli -. There is a common thread that unites Milan to Rome as regards horse riding. I am thinking of the uniqueness and beauty of Piazza di Siena, which has grown more and more over the years, of the wonderful experience of the Mondals of the Pratoni del Vivaro, of the Milan Jumping Cup last year. And now, together with the Equestrian Sports Federation, we are raising the bar once again with a great riding event in the splendid setting of the San Siro racecourse. This event will be a driver for tourism, the economy and the growth of the practice. We want to create – added Cozzoli – with all the Federations, none excluded, from the most historic to the youngest, a network to develop new projects and new ideas”.