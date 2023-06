When it starts to die Julia Tramontano? Perhaps at seven in the afternoon on Saturday 27 May when the 29-year-old woman, seven months pregnant with a child who would be called Thiago, returns to his home in via Novella in Senago, twenty thousand inhabitants north of Milan. Waiting for her is her partner and cohabitant, Alessandro Impagnatiello, bartender a year older than her. Giulia is furious: she has just met A., Alessandro’s other woman. They both have…