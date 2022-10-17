Listen to the audio version of the article

The fifth dose is also underway with the new bivalent vaccines: the third booster is recommended for all over 80 and frail patients at least 120 days after the fourth dose, but even those over 60 can do it “on request” always 4 months after the second booster. This is foreseen by a new circular from the Ministry of Health, signed yesterday by the dg of Prevention, Giovanni Rezza, which reports a joint note from the Ministry of Health, with the Higher Council of Health, the Medicines Agency and the Higher Institute of Health.

Fifth dose with bivalents recommended for over 80

“In order to achieve a further consolidation of the protection conferred by vaccines against severe forms of Covid-19, and in compliance with the principle of maximum precaution, it is recommended – reads the new circular – an additional booster dose with vaccine to bivalent mRna, in favor of people aged 80 or over, guests of residential facilities for the elderly and people aged 60 or over with frailty motivated by concomitant / pre-existing pathologies, who have already received a second dose booster with monovalent vaccine, once at least 120 days have elapsed from the same or from the last Sars-CoV-2 infection ». The update of the indications on the booster with bivalent vaccines in the context of the vaccination campaign is motivated by the current epidemiological context which “presents an increased circulation of the Sars-CoV-2 virus contextual to the increase in the transmissibility index above the epidemic threshold “.

Possible “on request” also for over 60s

That’s not all: the new circular opens the doors to the fifth dose with the new bivalent vaccines also for all over 60 “at the request of the interested party”, again after 120 days. “At the request of the interested party, also all other subjects over 60 who have already received a second booster with monovalent mRna vaccine“, in addition to over 80, guests of RSA and over 60 with frailty motivated by pathologies, “will still be able to vaccinate themselves with a ‘further dose of bivalent mRna vaccine, once at least 120 days have elapsed from the second booster or from the last Sars-CoV-2 infection ». “To this end – the circular continues – it is specified that bivalent mRna vaccines (original / omicron BA.1 or original / omicron BA.4-5), are already authorized by Ema”, the European Medicines Agency , «And Aifa», the Italian Medicines Agency, «for use as a booster dose, regardless of the number of doses previously received».

The fourth dose started in mid-April, so far half a flop

The green light for the fifth dose comes when the campaign for the fourth dose is still underway. A campaign that started for the over 80s and the frail in mid-April, while from mid-July it was also extended to the over 60s. frail people protected themselves with the second booster and 35% of the over 80s received the new administration (1.6 million out of 4 million over 80s). Now comes the circular from the Ministry of Health inviting vaccinations with the new bivalent vaccines calibrated on Omicron 1 and Omicron 4-5 (the now dominant sub-variants). The doubt is that the campaign on the fourth dose was opened perhaps too soon with a vaccine – the monovalent studied on the original Wuhan strain – that was no longer updated to the variants of Omicron already widespread then. But then it was decided to protect immediately with the available vaccine without waiting for the new bivalents.