Health

by admin
the FIGC appeals to the Council of State

Friday 10 March 2023

TORINO – For the Juventus the match in the Plusvalenze case continues and the secret card is the “note 10940” of 14 April 2021: a correspondence between Covisoc (Commission of Supervision on Football Clubs) and the Federal Prosecutor’s Office. After the favorable ruling of the Tar of Lazio obtained from the lawyers of Federico Cherubini e Fabio Paratici, which allows access to the correspondence that Covisoc will have to deliver by next Monday (seventh day from the delivery of the sentence), the appeal to the Council of State made by the lawyer was notified on Friday evening Giancarlo Viglione on behalf of the president Figc Gabriel Gravina, with regard to the Tar ruling, to challenge the violation of the sports ruling, according to which the appeal to the state judge is possible only after having exhausted all the degrees of sports justice.

See also  alert of doctors, products to avoid

