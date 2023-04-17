The fight against resistant germs requires a consistent approach

The fight against resistant germs requires consistent action at all levels. This includes strict compliance with hygiene regulations in hospitals and controls by the health authorities, but it also affects reporting obligations. I have therefore initiated a tightening of the reporting requirements so that in future such resistant pathogens will not only have to be reported when a disease breaks out, but rather as soon as the pathogen is first detected. This gives the health authorities valuable time so that they can proceed in a targeted manner. The draft regulation is already being coordinated by the departments and should come into force in the summer. The Kiel case must also be an opportunity to reassess the extent to which the screening needs to be adjusted. By law, we have given the health insurance companies the task of testing procedures that allow patients to be examined for certain dangerous germs in the run-up to planned hospital stays. Further measures to combat and contain resistant pathogens are also being addressed within the German Antimicrobial Resistance Strategy (DART) and at international level.”