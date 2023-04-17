Home » The fight against resistant germs requires a consistent approach
Health

The fight against resistant germs requires a consistent approach

by admin

The fight against resistant germs requires consistent action at all levels. This includes strict compliance with hygiene regulations in hospitals and controls by the health authorities, but it also affects reporting obligations. I have therefore initiated a tightening of the reporting requirements so that in future such resistant pathogens will not only have to be reported when a disease breaks out, but rather as soon as the pathogen is first detected. This gives the health authorities valuable time so that they can proceed in a targeted manner. The draft regulation is already being coordinated by the departments and should come into force in the summer. The Kiel case must also be an opportunity to reassess the extent to which the screening needs to be adjusted. By law, we have given the health insurance companies the task of testing procedures that allow patients to be examined for certain dangerous germs in the run-up to planned hospital stays. Further measures to combat and contain resistant pathogens are also being addressed within the German Antimicrobial Resistance Strategy (DART) and at international level.”

See also  Spike Chunsoft's public preview site "Nine Eyes TV" solves the puzzle and gets hints

You may also like

A Eurospin pudding preparation recalled, the Ministry’s alarm:...

Lose weight without playing sports, here’s how: interesting...

Hope from an anti-inflammatory molecule against Bruce Willis’...

Own shares in care / private supplementary care...

Seizing the clues to prevent psychophysical illnesses in...

BONE-CRUSHING FEVER: the alarm that is spreading in...

To know how stressed you are, just see...

Belbake – Preparation for Creme Caramel

how to prepare for the costume rehearsal

Four children abandoned in the street in the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy