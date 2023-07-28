The Fight for Forza e Coraggio: A Historic Sports Club Faces Closure

Title: Historic Milanese Sports Club Faces Controversy and Inspection Over Sudden Closure of Boxing School

In a surprising turn of events, Forza e Coraggio, a historic sports club in Milan, is under scrutiny after abruptly terminating its prestigious boxing section and closing down the boxing school of master Vincenzo Ciotoli. The decision has sparked outrage among athletes, coaches, and club members, as well as drawing attention from the city council.

The Municipality of Milan sent two technicians to inspect Forza e Coraggio’s facility on Tuesday morning, despite the ongoing weather emergency. The councilor for Sport, Martina Riva, expressed her desire to understand why the club, which has managed one of the oldest Milanese facilities under municipal concession since 1870, decided to cancel the boxing section without any prior notice or explanation.

The closure of the boxing school, renowned for its historical significance and social value, has dealt a significant blow to the already struggling sport in Milan. The move has prompted widespread protests, with strong criticism aimed at the club’s governing council.

The surprise decision raised eyebrows not only among the public but also within the Municipality. Even the Mayor of Milan, Beppe Sala, expressed his astonishment at being informed of the closure only two days before it took place. Several city councilors have joined the Mayor in urging a reconsideration of the club’s decision, citing the potential harm it poses to the sporting, social, and cultural fabric of the Vigentino community.

Former Italian welterweight champion, Antonio “Big” Moscatiello, voiced his concerns about the closure, revealing that without the boxing training he received at Forza e Coraggio, he might have fallen into a life of crime and drugs. Moscatiello’s history epitomizes boxing’s positive influence on troubled individuals and the role it plays in keeping them away from destructive paths.

During the inspection of the club’s facility, numerous issues were uncovered, further fueling doubts about the club’s management. Dilapidated changing rooms, faulty equipment, and inadequate financial income were among the problems observed by the inspectors. With the current concession expiring in 2025, these issues will need to be addressed and resolved.

Adding to the controversy is the club’s decision to launch a tennis court subscription campaign before the conclusion of the municipal investigation. This move has generated further ire from the councilor for Sport, Martina Riva, who criticized the decision as premature and indicated that it would be taken into account when determining future actions.

The Municipality of Milan is considering an early announcement for a new concession and is not ruling out the possibility of including an obligation for the concessionaire to maintain a boxing gym on the premises. This action would recognize the critical social function that boxing holds within the community, particularly in supporting disadvantaged youth and providing alternative paths away from crime and drug abuse.

To address the existing challenges and ensure the long-term viability of Forza e Coraggio, the Municipality is actively seeking private investment and consortiums. The entry of a sponsor or a consortium with sufficient funding and resources could help to stabilize the club, improve facilities, and enhance training opportunities for both amateurs and potential Olympic athletes in preparation for the Milan-Cortina Olympics.

A plea is made to potential patrons and sponsors to step forward and contribute to the revitalization of Forza e Coraggio. With strength and courage, the hope is that the club can overcome its current challenges and continue to serve as a beacon of sports and social development for the Milanese community.