Secretary Scotti against Agenas’ analysis of NHS personnel: “The report highlights a doctor/patient ratio still among the lowest in Europe, but that’s not all,” says Scotti. “This relationship must be framed in the individual areas of care, differentiating the territory from the hospital and should be correlated to the average age of the population if it is to be a serious tool for planning the health offer”.

13 APR –

“With Minister Schillaci there was a dialogue and a fruitful confrontation right from the start. We are confident that we can continue along this path, respecting everyone’s roles. We agree with the vast majority of the solutions identified and proposed, but we are instead perplexed by the analysis carried out by Agenas, which risks leading the Minister into errors of assessment”. Sylvester Scotti, general secretary Fimmg, thus comments on the words of the head of the Ministry of Health, Orazio Schillaci, on the subject of health deficiencies and the limited number of places for access to the Faculty of Medicine. Scotti, in particular, underlines how partial data has been disseminated by Agenas, which does not look into the detail of the profession and does not make a comparison with Europe.

“The Agenas report – explains Scotti – highlights a doctor/patient ratio that is still among the lowest in Europe, but that’s not all”, says Scotti. “This relationship must be framed in the individual areas of care, differentiating the territory from the hospital and should be correlated to the average age of the population if it is to be a serious tool for planning the health offer”. As already highlighted during the informal hearing in the context of the examination of the draft law converting the decree-law n. 34 of 2023, the leader of Fimmg recalls that our system compared to the rest of Europe is the one with the greatest shortage of primary care doctors compared to the specialist part. OECD data indicate that, compared to a European average of 20.3% general practitioners and 68.7% specialists, Italy is almost 3 percentage points below general practitioners (with a value equal to 17.5%) and above 10.1% as regards specialist doctors (with a value equal to 78.8%). Data in hand, we must aim to strengthen the ranks of general medicine and overcome the attitude of the Regions, which to date have not yet announced the competition for training in general medicine, despite the fact that the law envisaged the end of February.

“We cannot think of solving the issue of shortages only by increasing the ceilings, continues scotti. General medicine must be put in a position to provide citizens with a proximity offer, equipping studies with first-level diagnostic tools and creating the micro-teams that Fimmg has been proposing for some time”. Finally, Secretary General Scotti agreed on the issue of nurse shortages.

“Overcoming the exclusivity constraint was essential, given the emergency due to the shortage of healthcare personnel both in the hospital and in the area – concludes Scotti -. However, the constraint should be eliminated on the basis of an assessment by the responsible public company subject, being able to give priority to favoring freelance professional activities in the field of public interest, i.e. in the field of professional studies of medicine, for personnel belonging to the public sector. general, with particular reference to nurses. For example, contracted doctors can contract nurses as freelancers in their offices and could therefore become points of privilege for the use of services outside the service hours of these healthcare operators, remaining within the public without go with this standard to support private assistance systems. Finally, this presence in the studies would immediately favor a better assistance and diagnostic offer, freeing up treatment time for patients who in Italy are on average the oldest and most complex in terms of chronicity duration in all of Europe. Incidentally, we are still waiting for the 235 million euros for diagnostics distributed to the Regions from 2020 “.

April 13, 2023

