The final results of the Municipal 2023, with the clear victory of the centre-breaking latest news

If the first round had therefore hinted at the possibility of even personal polarization between the main leaders of the two sides, today that polarization should be understood only as (enormous) distance of perspectives and not as an expression of a plausible dispute between them: the result indeed says that “At the moment Giorgia Meloni has no rivals” (Francesco Verderami) and for this «it’s a cold shower for Elly Schlein» (Roberto Gressi). This outcome is then projected onto the next important electoral appointment, le European expected in just over a year, between 6 and 9 June 2024: a year in politics is a long time, but if the wind does not change direction in Italy and in the rest of the continent – and that it is a right-wing wind has been confirmed by the Spanish local vote, which led to the premier’s resignation Pedro Sanchez — it will no longer be the European Union we have known in recent decades.

But yesterday the first round was also held in important Sicilian capitals, as well as in many Sardinian municipalities. Counting Catania and Ragusa going to the right and Trapani on the left, with Syracuse on the ballot, we are 11-4. Game, set and match, one would say in tennis.

Therefore: a Imperia, Latina, Sondrio and Treviso won two weeks ago, the center-right adds Ancona, Pisa, Siena, Massa and Brindisi. Keeping aside the anomalous outcome of Terniwhere he won a civic list, the centre-left adds only Vicenza to Brescia and Teramo. And we are 9-3.

(This analysis was published in PrimaOra, the Corriere newsletter: to receive it, just subscribe to Il Punto, and you can do it here) A clear victory for the centre-right: after the 4-2 in the first round, the ballots of this round of Administratives have awarded the Melonian coalition at least 5 more hitsagainst only one for what we continue to call center-left to simplify, but which is actually a group of oppositions who are struggling to conceive the very idea of ​​a common alternative.

•Ancona in the centre-right Daniele Silvetti, 49 years old, he beat Ida Simonella, outgoing councilor of the centre-left, with 51.7% against 48.3. The political data It is a late Berlusconi success, with the force winner announcing the pilgrimage to Arcore. But in reality it is a brand new fact: Ancona had never been blue or black, only red: after the Marche Region in 2020, the capital also falls. The Democratic Party, here allied with the Third Pole, loses in the disinterest of the 5 Stars, not even related in the second round.

Ancona in the centre-right for the first time since the mayors were voted directly, the Tuscan cities not at all tinged with red, the partial exception of Vicenzaconquered more by the Democratic Party candidate than by the Democratic Party.

•Vicenza on the centre-left

Giacomo Possamai beat the outgoing mayor Francesco Rucco with 50.54% against 49.46%.

The political data

There are many in this success described as “incredible” by the protagonist himself, a 33-year-old with a “Christian Democrat” stamp, even if the DC has never even seen it: a moderate, “Lettian” dem who did not want Schlein to support him . A similar success to that of Damiano Tommasi a year ago in Verona, which means that the centre-left has lost the key in many places but perhaps is finding it in the Northern League Veneto, but once, in fact, ultra-DC. Write down this strange surname: that of Possamai is just a beginning.

•Pisa in the centre-right

The outgoing mayor Michele Conti beat Paolo Martinelli with 52.33% against 47.67.

The political data

Conti had failed to win in the first round by just 15 votes, now from Pisa he is launching the challenge for the conquest of the Tuscany Region. Here the Pd-5 Star pact was there, but it was not enough.

• Siena in the centre-right

Nicoletta Fabio is the new mayor, after beating Anna Ferretti with 52.16% against 47.84%.

The political data

It was not a simple victory, with Fabio nominated at the last minute to replace a freemason Meloni disliked, and with a center-right divided and marked by controversy with his (former) outgoing mayor De Mossi, aligned with the centrists. The new mayor says she prefers to be called mayor: a traditionalist lexical pique that is already a programme.

•Massa in the centre-right

Francesco Persiani beat Enzo Romolo Ricci with 54.36% against 45.64.

The political data

Persiani, the outgoing mayor, obtained a broad reconfirmation despite the crisis in his coalition, with the Brothers of Italy who had discouraged him and presented one of his candidates.

• Terni to the civic candidate

Stefano Bandecchi beat the center-right candidate Orlando Masselli with 54.6 against 45.4.

The political data

Bandecchi, supported by 4 civic lists, has a right-wing matrix but now defines himself as centrist. Certainly his is a feat, given that he started with 7 points less than the brother candidate. President of Ternana football, often in dispute with the fans, said that he will not leave the club and that in the future he will aim for the Umbria Region.

• Toast to the centre-right

Giuseppe Marchionna beat Roberto Fusco with 54% against 46.

The political data

It is a defeat of the governor pd Michele Emiliano, sponsor of the alliance with the 5 Stars at the cost of not supporting the outgoing mayor Riccardo Rossi, re-nominated by Verdi and the left. The classic case of the centre-left divided and the centre-right taking advantage of it. With a candidate who had already been mayor in the 90s.

• Catania in the centre-right

Enrico Trantino swept away Maurizio Caserta with 65.33 against 26.66.

The political data

Victory without discussion on a Pd-5 Star axis reduced to a minimum. Trantino claims the support of the former governor Cuffaro (“he has been rehabilitated”) and as a first act he asks for the military on the street as a “sign of the presence of the state”.

•Ragusa, Syracuse and Trapani

Virginia Piccolillo thus summarizes what the local Pd exponents themselves define as a «Sicily catastrophe» due to their deployment: «In Ragusa, Giuseppe Cassì outgoing center-right mayor wins, even overtaking the candidate of FI and FdI. In Syracuse in the ballot with the civic Francesco Italia is Ferdinando Messina, a center-right candidate. Even Giacomo Tranchida, the outgoing dem mayor of Trapani, where the result remained in the balance until the end, he made it only thanks to the support of pieces from the League ».

The reactions of the two leaders

•Giorgia Meloni

«We have achieved good results and some victories that could be defined as historic, such as in Ancona, confirming the fact that strongholds no longer exist. The centre-right confirmed its strength in the polls. The voters appreciate the work of the government coalition, it is a further push to continue our action”. •Elly Schlein

“It’s a clear defeat. These are administrative elections, but they show that the wind in favor of the right is still strong. Obviously, you cannot win alone. An alternative camp needs to be reconstructed, which credibly contends with the right for victory. It takes time to build a winning alternative, and it’s not just our responsibility.”

But what is the point of voting?



• Center-right: the wind is still strong

Voters continue to reward the unity of the Melonian coalition and the clear political message it emanates, as well as the Prime Minister’s sense of leadership. Meloni nipped a personal bipolarity in the bud, even before electoral, with Schlein.

Francesco Verderami writes: «The idea that the wind from the right had stopped is denied by the polls. At the moment Meloni has no rivals, because the opposition parties are not considered by the voters as subjects capable of representing an alternative political proposal”.

What to watch out for

More than anything else from himself, from internal rivalries, from Salvini’s desire for revenge, who absolutely wants to reduce the distance from Meloni at the European Championships. And then by the divisions in foreign policy, which can hinder Melon’s plan for an axis between the popular and conservatives.

Massimo Franco explains: «The strategy of the Italian government aims to certify in 2024 the shift to the right of the entire Old Continent, and to draw the consequences in political and cultural terms. But on the attitude towards Russia, the same contradictions that split the “Visegrad group” could emerge in Meloni’s executive”, that is, with a pro-Ukrainian premier like Poland and Northern League and Forzisti sensitive to the old pro-Putin appeal like the Hungary. But above all, Verderami recalls, there are the country’s problems to face: “There are no obstacles for the prime minister, if it weren’t for the numerous and intricate governmental knots that she has to untie”.

• Centre-left: the non-existent coalition

Schlein’s analysis is honest: the alternative camp on the centre-right is neither wide nor narrow, it simply doesn’t exist. But that of the dem secretary, notes Roberto Gressi, is a defensive reaction, “different from the tones to which he had accustomed us”. Now Schlein must guard against internal discontent, signaled by the emergence of a request for “collegiality” which has always in the Democratic Party – “a party that does not forgive defeats” – indicates the intention to begin to brown the leaders. As for the 5 Stars, Conte’s leadership seems to be in trouble and the alternatives (Raggi, Appendino) do not go in the direction of an axis with the Democratic Party.

What can it be attached to

In theory, to the numbers. Those of the SWG poll pitted last night on the La7 news by Enrico Mentana, not unlike the latest from Pagnoncelli, say that in Italy the center-right is in the minority. It’s not a joke, it’s not a typo. The numbers are these: the sum of the Brothers of Italy, Lega, Forza Italia and Us Moderates is 45.8%; the sum of Pd, 5 Stars, Action, Greens and the Left, Italia viva and +Europe makes 49.9%. These are not very different figures from the Policies of September 25, only that the first sum is a coalition, the second sum is just a sum.

The drama of the self-styled anti-Melonians is that the reluctance to find a glue to face Meloni appears even stronger than eight months ago. Gressi: “Yesterday’s defeat was not only a defeat for the opposition, but also a further wound that distances the possibility, and perhaps even the will, of building an alliance capable of competing with the centre-right”.