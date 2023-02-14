Alberto Genovese returns to prison. On Monday evening, the agents of the Mobile team served an order from execution issued by the Milan Public Prosecutor’s Office after the definitive sentence of the former startup wizard to 8 years and 4 months’ imprisonment then re-determined to 6 years, 11 months and 10 days for gang rape against two young models. Genovese he was under house arrest in a drug rehabilitation clinic, where he was recovering from drug addiction. The arrest warrant was signed by deputy prosecutor Adriana Blasco, from the department that deals with the execution of sentences. Genovese will be taken to Lecco prison.

Genovese he could only serve another 2 months and 10 days in prisonafter which he will be able to ask to spend the 4 years and little more that remain in him reliance on social services o in house detention in the clinic where he was already. They are the effects of over two years of detention that Alberto Genovese has already served, combined ai benefits of the Cartabia reform.

To obtain therapeutic assignment as a drug addict, even in the presence of an “impeding” crime such as group sexual violence, it is necessary falls below 4 years. The Surveillance Court of Milan may not even grant him the alternative measure because your an investigation in which he is accused of other violenceof the attempt to buy the silence of the first victim and of having held child pornography images.

Instead Borruso appealed, that she is free, because, explained the lawyer Gianmaria Palminteri, “we want her extraneousness to the facts to be recognized”. The first victim did the same who, with the lawyer Luigi Liguori, asked that Genovese be condemned to pay two million euros for the damages suffered due to the violence.