Fernanda Fraioli

The Consulta has put it on paper with the three sentences published yesterday. Technically it was considered that “it is not an unreasonable or disproportionate solution” as the vaccination obligation pursued the aim of safeguarding the functionality of the health system and preventing the spread of the virus. In a word, prevalence of the protection of the general interest of the community over the individual interest of individuals

Shareable or not, by now the pronunciation is there and, even if compared to the pandemic that gave rise to it it is decidedly late, the principle of law is fixed and, for an unfortunate recurrence in the future, the behaviors to be considered lawful and legitimate by the institutions are clear.

The Consulta yesterday announced the reasons for the decision adopted last December 1 on the question of constitutional legitimacy posed by numerous courts regarding the legislatively introduced obligation to impose on health and social-health workers, the vaccine against Covid-19 and the execution of a tampon.

Technically it was considered that “it is not an unreasonable or disproportionate solution” as the vaccination obligation pursued the aim of safeguarding the functionality of the health system and preventing the spread of the virus.

In a word, prevalence of the protection of the general interest of the community over the individual interest of individuals.

The year was 2021 and, above all, the infections were running in the uncontrollable way that we have all had the opportunity to record, when the then Minister of Health decided on the obligation to vaccinate the health personnel of any public or private facility, RSA etc…, under penalty of suspension from service and salary with the precise aim of stopping the spread of the virus, starting precisely from the environments and operators most deputed and subject to its spread.

In the meantime, the absolute change in the situation and the change of Minister at the top of the dicastery, has led to a rethinking of the obligation, even causing it to cease a few days before the natural deadline set in the regulatory provision.

Now the solicitations made by the many health workers concerned who had taken legal action to be recognized what they considered their right not to undergo the vaccination obligation, have seen the judicial conclusion of their grievances and expectations in this regard.

Even if the remittances of the territorial judges on the merits were numerous, because many were the health professionals who felt coerced by what they considered an unnatural obligation, the main recriminations led to the affirmation of three principles of a certain importance.

In the order:

– the choice of making it mandatory was not considered unreasonable “in the light of the epidemiological situation and the available scientific findings”, thus operating a temporal and spatial circumscription of the phenomenon to affirm, with a clear reference to art. 32 of the Constitution, that the State (and for it the legislator) “has the precise task of balancing the individual’s right to self-determination with the coexisting right to health of others, therefore in the interest of the community”, so as to justify the treatment forced both with reference to the vaccine and to the swab test;

– the legitimacy of the choice of the connected execution of the swab for diagnostic use – also considered not unreasonable or beyond measure – under penalty of suspension from service without the possibility of being assigned, as was the case for subjects who cannot be immunized for health reasons, to different occupation;

– finally, the unacceptability of a request to carry out functions remotely, or in a smart working regime.

The pronouncement arose from the question raised by an operator who had been opposed by the healthcare facility to operate as a psychologist in such ways in a vain attempt to circumvent the vaccination obligation generally imposed on all healthcare operators, without substantial differences which were, as seen, those linked to and justified by one’s own health fragility which could not bear being subjected to vaccination treatments due to possible and unforeseeable implications, with a worsening of one’s general state of health.

Having said that, even if out of time, given that the needs dictated by the pandemic are difficult to reconcile with judicial times, the founding principles of collective living have been reaffirmed to confirm that no individual is an isolated monad, but participates in something greater and inclusive as the community whose safety and health are primary with respect to any individual determination where they should come into conflict, but above all it must be considered a silent recognition of the seriousness, professionalism and spirit of self-denial of those who silently (and perhaps even not sharing) they are subject to the vaccination obligation, receiving in exchange only the qualification of heroes.

Fernanda Fraioli

Advisor to the Court of Auditors

February 10, 2023

