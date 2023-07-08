The fire at the RSA reopens the emergency facilities for the elderly forgotten by the Pnrr

Listen to the audio version of the article

With over 80 people injured and six dead, the fire that broke out on Friday night in the RSA Casa dei Coniugi in via dei Cinquecento in Milan is preparing to become one of the most dramatic accidents in recent years in a nursing home for the elderly. The injured were distributed in 15 different hospitals in Milan and the hinterland, while the obstacle course has begun to accommodate the other elderly in other residential structures which, as in all of Italy, are almost always overbooked. In fact, the tragedy of the fire in Milan re-proposes the theme of care facilities for the elderly, highlighting their shortcomings in a country that has a record number of elderly people.

Our last country in Europe for beds in nursing homes

Italy today is the rear light in Europe for beds in residences for the elderly: we have only 18.6 for every thousand over-65s against the 43.8 of the EU average, 51 in France and 54.4 in Germany. Not to mention all the other emergencies: overcrowding, not enough staff to cover the shifts and then, as the cyclical investigations by the Nas show, in several cases dirty and unsafe spaces or even cases of ill-treatment. «The judiciary will ascertain any responsibility but we cannot forget that too often safety is dramatically lacking in homes for the elderly”, recalled Ivan Pedretti, general secretary of the CGIL pensioners’ union. Who calls for a reform of the sector and a “census” given that exact numbers are missing: Spi CGIL itself has carried out a survey which shows that there are 8,000 facilities for the elderly in Italy with 262,000 beds, but with huge local differences given that half of the beds are concentrated in just three Regions (Lombardy, Piedmont and Veneto) with the South almost totally deprived.

The structures for the elderly forgotten by the Pnrr

The paradox is that the emergency of healthcare residences for the elderly continues tragically the same as before even after the lesson of Covid which struck first – by massacring the guests – precisely the rest homes: only that in the over 15 billion allocated by the Pnrr for the Health mission there is practically nothing for the strengthening of these structures while 5 billion will go between home care and the construction of new homes and new community hospitals that risk remaining empty due to the lack of health personnel, only in mission 5 (“inclusion and cohesion”) of the Pnrr there are 400 million to go in the opposite direction and that is to convert wards and nursing home beds into protected housing.

From costs for families to the interventions to be implemented

Among other things, as many families know, costs are not indifferent: «Today 17% of beds are managed by the public, 25% by private profits, 52% by foundations and non-profit private individuals and finally 6% from cooperatives. According to the essential levels of assistance, the citizen should pay 50% of the tuition, but often pays more with figures that are around two thousand euros a month», warns Franco Massi, president of Uneba which represents over a thousand non-profit religious structures for a third of the total beds. «Resources must be found to improve the conditions of the RSA to make them not only places of care but of life, if with the Pnrr it is no longer possible we must aim for the next budget law and the implementation of the reform for the non self-sufficient which is a beautiful law but it has no resources and now it has to be grounded with the implementing decrees», adds Massi for whom we must not lower the quality which «then suffers from safety» and finally «there is the tragedy of the lack of personnel for the which we asked Minister Schillaci in recent days to facilitate recourse to foreign operators”.