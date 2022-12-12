Home Health The first 10 years of Pope John: “Everyone’s hospital, which keeps its Bergamo heart”
Health

by admin
Bergamo. It’s been ten years, but it’s like yesterday. After all, a slightly vintage song also said it, “certain loves make immense rounds and then come back”. And the theme of love, even if most might turn up their noses, is absolutely present, even when it comes to the hospital Pope John XXIII. Yes, precisely of him, of the institution which, together with others, has contributed to making our city, Bergamo, and our province great, to bringing the excellence of care to the top and around Italy and the world of a reality that is much more than its mighty building.

And why is soon said.

Because the hospital, whose birthday is celebrated, or rather the transfer that has become historic, on December 15th, never looks from above, much less from its infinite towers. A point of reference for prevention and treatment, he has shown infinite love towards the many, many patients who pass by there every day, cross his wards, fill his clinics, occupy his beds. A reality that has been able to keep faith with its origins, preserving its values ​​and beliefs, but finding an exponential growth in terms of modernity, with an eye always turned to research.

Pope John is a common good, it belongs to the sphere of ideas, almost to the hyperuranium, a human and collective heritage, made up of wisdom and concrete action, which everyone from Bergamo and beyond feels his or hers.

“This is a hospital that is loved, because it moves and behaves with love towards its many patients, which is why everything good that accompanies it was conquered in the field”.

This is the meaning of the words of its director Maria Beatrice Stasi, in office since 2019, this is the value of the thoughts of a woman, a “health manager, who has been doing this job for thirty years”, as she likes to call herself, who continues to be “madly in love with the structure she manages”.

Because without love you don’t welcome, without love you don’t care, without love you don’t care about the other. A democratic and also popular love, a love that knows no distinctions of sex, gender, age or origin, where the added value always remains that “human capital – continues the director -, which makes the difference. Where every doctor, nurse or any employee, from medical professionals to those of management, have to do with the most precious asset that has been given to us, life “.

And so every day becomes special, it becomes the first or last of a journey, marked by time, but also by much more.

“A hospital that speaks to its patients through the hands of its professionals, with a pediatric hospital within it – continues Stasi -. A large structure that belongs to everyone. A place that must be preserved, like its emergency room. And there is a lot of work on this, above all in terms of synergy on the territory, to give continuous and new answers”.

A mission, a devotion to care, a commitment that knows no timetables, neither Saturdays nor Sundays, and which, certainly, does not end when the clock is punched. And not even when the Papa John’s professionals move to St. John White to bring their experience and the quality of their work to the valley as well.

The wish that can be made to Pope John, as well as that of a long life, is certainly that of regenerating himself to new life every year, of continuing to collect merits and of doing so by deserving it, as has been done up to now, with hard work along its lanes. So long live Pope John. And in Majorca.

