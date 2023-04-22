Home » The first 100 days – the work in the BMG
Health

The first 100 days – the work in the BMG

Funding secured

The draft law on the further development of the financial structure and the quality of statutory health insurance was approved by the cabinet on March 26th. It puts the financing of statutory health insurance on a solid basis and allows the health insurance companies to compete with each other for the best care via an individual, percentage-based additional contribution.

How high the additional contribution will be depends on the capacity of the fund. The insured have the right to look for a cheaper offer if an insurance company charges an additional contribution. They also have a special right of termination in the future. Some health insurers are in such good financial shape that they can relieve their policyholders by paying a lower additional contribution. Around 20 million insured persons are members of a health insurance company that can currently manage with a lower premium and could relieve its members.

The general contribution rate will be reduced from 15.5% to 14.6%. Employers and employees each pay 7.3%. By fixing the employer’s contribution at 7.3 percent, we contribute to stable ancillary wage costs and thus secure jobs.

The law is socially balanced. Health insurance members with low income are relieved. In addition, recipients of ALG I, ALG II or people in youth welfare institutions do not have to pay their additional contributions themselves. Your additional contribution is borne by the institutions and institutions or the Federal Employment Agency or the federal government.

In addition to other regulations, the draft contains measures to improve the distribution of funds from the health fund to the health insurers. They should ensure that funds that have a particularly large number of insured persons who are ill and in need of care are not disadvantaged.

