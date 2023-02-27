The Olympic champion signs the best time in the 1st round of the Palisades Tahoe slalom, but from Yule to Kristoffersen (who play for the cup with Braathen, far away), including super Ginnis, many are very close. Sala is there, just outside the top ten half a second behind the transalpine, Vinatzer pays 1″10, with a good Gross who does a cent better than the Val Gardena.

If Saturday’s giant had given a good level show, on an old-fashioned track like the “Red Dog”, here is today’s slalom in Palisades Tahoe, the penultimate seasonal specialty race that will be crucial for the World Cup among the rapid gates, it is perhaps not exactly ideal in terms of content and technical difficulties.

In terms of battle, however, once again there will be plenty to enjoy, in view of the 2nd heat which starts at 10.15 pm Italian time (1.15 pm local time): in fact, halfway through the race, the first seven of the standings are enclosed in just 24 hundredths, with Clément Noel hunting for an encore from Schladming and to forget the blow from the home World Cup, really solid and capable of setting the best time starting with number 13, with the turf that held up very well again, however.

The 25-year-old Frenchman is 7 cents ahead of Daniel Yule, in full race for the crystal ball and in turn ahead of Linus Strasser, third at 0″11 (but how much he lost in the final, practically half a second!), and an AJ Ginnis now chasing his first win.

The Greek is 4th with 19 hundredths of a delay, same time trial as Timon Haugan (great race with bib 19), then there are Meillard (+ 0″21) and Kristoffersen (+ 0″24), while Feller is eighth but already 47 cents, although far from being excluded in the fight for success together with Zenhaeusern (+ 0”49), Pinturault (+ 0”50) and maybe Tommaso Sala, a good 11th at 52 cents from Noel.

Who suffers so much is Lucas Braathen, never really in rhythm and with the red bib at great risk: the comeback of the ace norge from the top 20 area will be needed, 1 “20 away on a par with Marco Schwarz, winner yesterday in giant but who continues in slalom to reveal technical difficulties. Norway has many at altitude, such as Steen Olsen at 65 cents and Foss-Solevaag at 68, then you go over a second behind and here is Alex Vinatzer, 17th at 1″10 (Holzmann also ahead of him, fresh from 5th world championship place), suffering a lot after a good start. It can still be done for a great result, but the “world version” of the Val Gardena rider will be needed, who today was in the second sub-group and started with number 9.

A good Stefano Gross does a penny better than Alex, while in Italy there is nothing to do for qualification if we talk about Kastlunger and Maurberger, in the shadows and respectively at 2″83 and 2″84, and Pippo Della Vite making his debut in a CdM slalom starting second to last, with bib number 57, but after a good start he came out.

CLASSIFICATION 1^ MALE SLALOM PALISADES TAHOE

1° Clement Noel in 52”19

2° Daniel Yule + 0”07

3° Linus Strasser + 0”11

4° Timon Haugan + 0”19

4° AJ Ginnis + 0”19

6° Loic Meillard + 0”21

7° Henrik Kristoffersen + 0”24

8° Manuel Feller + 0”47

9° Ramon Zenhaeusern + 0”49

10th Alexis Pinturault + 0”50

11th Tommaso Sala + 0”52

16° Stefano Gross + 1”09

17° Alex Vinatzer + 1”10

41° Tobias Kastlunger + 2”83

43° Simon Maurberger + 2”84

DNF Filippo Della Vite