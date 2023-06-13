The first active ingredient against the tropical virus Chikungunya fever is about to be approved

A single dose of vaccine against chikungunya fever led to virus-neutralizing antibody levels in around 99 percent of the participants in a study. The virus is transmitted by tiger mosquitoes, which are currently spreading more and more in Germany.

“The hunched walker” means “Chikungunya” when translated into German from the language of the Makonde, a people from southeastern Tanzania. The chikungunya virus (CHIKV) is transmitted through the bite of infected mosquitoes and causes high fever and severe joint pain in sufferers, among other things. So far there is no specific antiviral therapy against the disease, but the first vaccine against the viral disease may be about to be approved.

“Antibodies still in high concentration after six months”

The vaccine VLA1553, developed by the French pharmaceutical company Valneva, was rated as highly effective in a study with 4115 healthy participants, as a publication in “The Lancet” shows. 3082 participants received a dose of VLA1553, 1033 a placebo. The researchers examined the immune responses of 326 participants in both groups. According to this, the vaccine led to virus-neutralizing antibody levels in 98.9 percent of the study participants 28 days after a single vaccination dose.

“The data now published show that the antibodies can still be detected in high concentrations after six months,” Torsten Feldt, Head of Tropical Medicine at Düsseldorf University Hospital, told the Science Media Center (SMC). “However, there are data that have not yet been published in the specialist literature that show that the immune response remains stable for more than a year.”

According to Peter Kremsner, Director of the Institute for Tropical Medicine at the University Hospital in Tübingen, the study also looks promising, but it also has weaknesses, as he explains to the SMC: The antibody level as a surrogate marker after the vaccination was chosen relatively arbitrarily and was almost 99 percent Seropositives would say nothing about the real protection. “It just means that in 99 percent of the cases, the previously defined antibody levels were reached. This has not yet automatically prevented the outbreak of the disease,” says Peter Kremsner. In addition, one does not know how the vaccination works in people who have already had Chikungunya fever. “You have to check that. At the end of the day, strictly speaking, it is ‘just’ a travel vaccine.” It is the first phase III study for such a vaccine. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the European Medicines Agency (EMA) have already submitted applications for approval.

Live vaccine against tropical virus

VLA1553 is a live monovalent vaccine. It contains the pathogen in a weakened, generally non-disease-causing form. Live vaccines are considered to be more efficient than inactivated vaccines, but in rare cases the vaccination can cause symptoms.

During the study, 46 of 3082 participants (1.5 percent) in the VLA1553 group and eight of 1033 participants (0.8 percent) in the placebo group experienced serious adverse events after vaccination (SAE). However, only two cases in the vaccine group could be attributed to the vaccination with a high degree of probability. A 58-year-old woman developed muscle pain (myalgia) and a 66-year-old man developed a hydrogen metabolism disorder in the body. Both subjects made a full recovery.

The first thing that stood out was the miscarriage rate in the study. During the study period, 15 participants became pregnant, 13 of whom received the vaccine. However, only nine babies were born healthy, and three died before the 20th week of pregnancy. In the case of one infant, the researchers were no longer able to contact the parents for follow-up observation.

The miscarriage rate was therefore statistically higher than in the general population or after a Covid 19 vaccination. The researchers emphasize that this could be due to the small sample. One of the miscarriages had genetic causes, while in a second case, the pregnant participant was at increased risk due to her high BMI and previous miscarriages. No cause was found for the third miscarriage. An independent panel of experts ultimately found no safety concerns. In summary, VLA1553 is safe across all age groups, the study states.

Asian tiger mosquito spreads tropical virus

“The vaccine was well tolerated and the strong immune response after a single dose is encouraging,” Annelies Wilder-Smith, Professor of Emerging Infectious Diseases, London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine (LSHTM), summarizes the results to the SMC. 2The FDA could consider an immune correlate (measurable antibody concentration as an indicator of successful immunization; editor’s note) for accelerated approval. However, such approval will depend on post-approval studies on the efficacy of the vaccine, which need to be conducted during an outbreak or endemic situation,” said Annelies Wilder-Smith.

In the meantime, CHIKV infections have already been detected in 115 countries, primarily in large parts of central and southern Africa, but also in Southeast Asia, South America and the Caribbean. In recent decades, the geographical distribution of Chikungunya fever has continued to expand – mainly because of the Asian tiger mosquito ( Aedes albopictus ) . Chikungunya fever is rarely fatal, but it can severely affect life in the regions due to the possible number of cases of illness.

“Chikungunya is becoming increasingly important due to climatic changes,” says Peter Kremsner. “This mosquito species is already native to southern Europe, and it is becoming increasingly common in Germany.”