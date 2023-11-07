The First Carb-Free Pizza in the World: Experience the Taste of the Ketogenic Diet

“The First Carbohydrate-Free Pizza Hits the Menu: Taste the Difference”

In a breakthrough for the world of gastronomy, pizzeria Brothers & Sisters in Bettola di Pozzo D’Adda has introduced the first-ever pizza without carbohydrates, named “How annoying.” This revolutionary creation has been specially designed for those following the ketogenic diet, a medical dietary protocol that is low in carbohydrates but high in fat. In less than a week since its debut on the menu, many customers have already ordered and indulged in this unique culinary delight.

The secret behind this groundbreaking pizza lies in its dough, which includes a mixture of flax flour, psyllium flour, and aloe juice. These three ingredients replace the traditional combination of flour, water, salt, and yeast, resulting in a sugar-free, yet kneadable dough that is perfect for making a pizza. The mastermind behind this innovation is renowned chef Elio Lavarini, owner of Brothers & Sisters.

Visually, the carb-free pizza appears similar, with a slightly more amber color. However, the real magic lies in its taste, boasting a subtle sweet nuance that sets it apart from its carbohydrate-loaded counterparts.

Chef Elio Lavarini explained that the idea for a carb-free pizza arose from a market gap, which created a need and triggered gastronomic research. While there are already pizzas and pizza doughs with a low carbohydrate content on the market, “How annoying” is the world‘s first and only completely carbohydrate-free option.

The creation of this extraordinary pizza demanded significant investment in terms of time and resources. Chef Lavarini and his staff dedicated themselves to achieving the perfect balance of taste and beneficial properties for the human body. The result is a remarkable step forward in the culinary world, underscoring that not only tasty food but also items that are beneficial for our health can be both satisfying and enjoyable.

The initial research began with careful selection of ingredients. For instance, flax flour, known for its high fiber content and low carbohydrates, was an excellent choice for the keto dough. Its fiber content contributes to the dough’s structure, texture, and aids in better management of blood sugar levels. Psyllium flour, a Mediterranean herbaceous plant, plays a similar role by absorbing water and forming a gel that provides elasticity to the dough.

The unexpected game-changer was the addition of aloe juice, which not only adds beneficial properties but also plays a crucial role in the leavening process, resulting in a softer and more digestible pizza. Achieving the right balance between taste, texture, and nutritional quality was no easy feat, but after numerous tastings, the team managed to create a stable and outstanding recipe.

Apart from its unique taste and texture, the introduction of this carb-free pizza aligns with the principles of the ketogenic diet. This medical dietary protocol aims to induce a metabolic state called “ketosis,” during which the body primarily uses fats as an energy source instead of sugars derived from carbohydrates.

Biologist Daniele Finorio explains that adopting the ketogenic diet requires a significant reduction in carbohydrate intake, with carbohydrates only accounting for 5-10% of total calories consumed per day, and an increase in fat intake, which can reach up to 70-75%. These fats can come from sources such as olive oil, butter, avocado, nuts, seeds, dried fruits, and vegetable oils.

While the ketogenic diet is primarily favored by high-level athletes due to its ability to reduce the body’s inflammatory state, it also proves beneficial in managing specific conditions such as epilepsy, obesity, type 2 diabetes, and polycystic ovary syndrome. Moreover, recent research suggests its potential use as an additional therapy in the treatment of some types of cancer.

The arrival of carb-free pizza not only offers an exciting and delicious alternative for pizza lovers following the ketogenic diet but also represents a significant breakthrough in the culinary world. To learn more about this extraordinary creation, read the complete story in the upcoming edition of the Gazzetta dell’Adda, available in print and online for smartphones, tablets, and PCs from November 4, 2023.

