A 36-year-old from Catania, after a promiscuous holiday in Madrid, felt unwell and decided to go to the emergency room. However, he did not know that his visit would change his life and he would become the subject of an international medical article. The case of him, reported on the pages of the medical magazine Journal of Infection, is in fact the first of co-infection by both monkeypox and Covid. A third was added to the two positive tests, that of HIV.

The diagnosis process, the publication writes, was quite laborious: once he returned, the man had symptoms common to both diseases: fever, sore throat, headache and swollen inguinal lymph nodes. By exclusion, the doctors decided on a Covid swab, which turned out to be positive. During the isolation, however, the typical sores of monkeypox began to appear on the patient’s arms: hence the decision for a second test which then led to hospitalization at the Rodolico-San Marco polyclinic in Catania. After the patient confirmed that he had had a series of unprotected homosexual intercourse while on vacation, the decision for a sexually transmitted disease test that revealed HIV.

Considering the high viral load, and the fact that a previous test failed, the doctors hypothesize that the infection is fairly recent. Now, the man is fine, he has no more symptoms or injuries and has started antiviral therapy to contain the HIV virus.

However, a throat swab performed after 3 weeks was still positive for monkeypox. An interesting and relatively unprecedented result that highlights how: “The monkeypox virus can resist in saliva for over twenty days and well beyond clinical recovery.” although apparently cured, one can still be infectious.

According to the researchers who followed the patient from Catania, “this case highlights how the symptoms of monkeypox and COVID-19 can overlap and corroborates as in the case of co-infection, anamnestic collection and sexual habits are crucial to perform the correct diagnosis “.

The case points out that intercourse may be the predominant mode of transmission of monkeypox. Therefore, comprehensive screening for sexually transmitted diseases is recommended after a diagnosis of monkeypox. “Since this is the only reported case of co-infection with monkeypox virus, SARS-CoV-2 and HIV – the study authors stress – there is not yet sufficient evidence to support the fact that this combination can aggravate the conditions of the patient.

Currently, there are 714 cases of monkeypox in Italy, 52 more than a week ago. Of these, according to the latest bulletin of the Ministry of Health, 194 are connected to trips abroad. The infection continues to affect males almost exclusively (704) and no deaths are reported in our country.