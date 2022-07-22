Loading player

On Thursday, the New York State Department of Public Health recorded the first case of polio in the United States in more than 9 years. The only known person who contracted the virus is that she is an adult, she lives in Rockland County, an area north of New York City, and was not vaccinated. Health authorities are working to identify any other cases and prevent an epidemic from starting. From the first information we have, it seems that this person has contracted polio derived from the vaccine and not the one that develops from the virus in its wild version.

This can happen if you get infected (usually through contaminated faeces, water or food) by someone who has made a type of vaccine that contains the live virus in an attenuated form. This vaccine is taken by mouth and is widespread in some developing countries, while in the United States – as well as in Italy – it is now only administered by injection and contains inactivated viruses, which therefore do not cause infections. For this, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the person identified in Rockland County would have contracted the virus abroad.

The massive vaccination campaign conducted in the last 30 years has made it possible to almost completely eliminate polio, a disease that has conditioned the existence of humanity for millennia with great epidemics that mainly affected children and led to permanent forms of paralysis.

Vaccine-induced poliomyelitis is a rarely occurring condition, due to a lack of enough vaccinees within a community. Even within a small group of people, if many are not vaccinated, the so-called “herd immunity” may be compromised, the principle that if the vaccinated exceed a certain threshold, the whole community is protected from disease.

In the Rockland County area where the polio case was recorded, a minority of the ultra-Orthodox Jewish community lives which refuses vaccines for partly religious reasons, partly related to traditional anti-vaccine arguments. This community had already been talked about between 2018 and 2019, when there was a measles epidemic in the same area.

The last case of polio in the United States was in 2013 and the virus was contracted while traveling abroad. The polio vaccine is still strongly recommended by US health authorities, and according to the most recent data, 93 percent of two-year-olds have at least three doses of the vaccine. In 2016, the percentage of children vaccinated in Rockland County was 50 percent, one of the lowest in the state.

The attenuated vaccine virus taken by mouth is generally harmless and allows those who contract it to immunize themselves. This process has played an important role in reducing polio cases in poorer countries in recent decades, but it still has some negative effects. The more the attenuated virus remains in circulation, in fact, the greater the risk of it undergoing mutations until it assumes a form similar to that of the real wild virus, which causes severe forms of paralysis.