The now high tracking that we have achieved after three years of Covid has made it possible to find even the very first cases of seasonal flu in our country: four in total, all in the north between Genoa and Bologna. Is called Australian not because it is a new disease but simply to indicate where it comes from (which is the same every year). The southern hemisphere is about to emerge from winter and seasonal viruses develop there before gradually spreading to the northern hemisphere.

What is “Twindemic”

The influenza virus, H3N2 type A, will inevitably overlap with what remains of Covid, namely Omicron 5 or Centaurus (we will find out in the coming weeks): the “overlap” between the two infections is called by experts “Twindemic“, literally twin epidemic. Why is it called that? You can get there by intuition and the name bodes well: twin, because Omicron looks more and more like a normal flu thanks to RNA vaccines, the mass vaccination campaign and herd immunity, although the word twin in English means twinexperts urge us not to lower our guard and to secure the population starting with the fragile.

What could happen

The reassurances are many: the impact is expected to be “low to moderate”, the most exposed would be adolescents and the elderly, as every year. This year, however, the only one difference with the two previous years in which very few infections were recorded, it could be an increase in the flu disease in pre-Covid times. This does not mean that the seasonal virus will be more aggressive but that, simply, by abandoning masks and interpersonal safety, we will be infected more. Alarmisms, for now, are to be avoided: what is known is that the spread will take place in the middle of autumn, starting from November and that vaccination prophylaxis could be brought forward to October.

“Same symptoms as always”

Flu symptoms remain those of every year. “ The real flu continues to be recognized in three ways: abrupt onset of fever, at least one general and one respiratory symptom – affirms a Republic Fabrizio Pregliascoprofessor of Hygiene at the State University of Milan and medical director of the Irccs Galeazzi Orthopedic Institute – Leaving Covid-19 aside, the remaining cases of diffusive diseases are linked to respiratory, parainfluenza viruses and a broad spectrum of pathogens “. The cases registered now in Italy are only sporadic, there is still no possibility that the epidemic will start so soon.” Influenza-like forms prevail in autumn. The real flu is unleashed when the cold is intense and prolonged: almost never before November “, conclude.

Who is vaccination recommended for?

As mentioned, if the anti-Omicron vaccines will be available from tomorrow, when the time comes it is good that the over 60s get safe with the flu vaccination as well as the smaller sections of the population (6 months-6 years). For those over 65, then, it will also be possible to receive the adjuvanted vaccine against multiple strains of the same virus.