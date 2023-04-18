The first corrections in the fixed amount system are not enough for the BVDAK / hardly any relief for pharmacies

Gilching – It’s no surprise that Karl Lauterbach’s bill to combat supply bottlenecks, or ALBVVG for short, would not find favor with anyone involved in the market, says BVDAK Chairman Dr. Stefan Hartman. According to the plans of the Minister of Health for children’s medicines, fixed amounts and discount agreements should no longer exist. Why only in this sector, the experts ask, when Karl Lauterbach has now realized that economization has been overdone?

“Since Ulla Schmidt, the health insurance companies have managed with great joy via the discount agreements that standard medicines can only be billed at discounter level and other countries are thus preferred,” emphasizes Dr. Stefan Hartman.

As a result of the tenders, drug production was relocated to Asia. We are supposedly surprised to find that there is no longer any reliable pharmaceutical production in Europe. And if pharmaceuticals are available from the manufacturers, the countries with higher reimbursement contributions are served first. Abstruse!

Now, in the area of ​​discounted medicines, the requirements for industry and wholesalers should be kept available for three months in the future, and six months for antibiotics. Furthermore, pharmacies can, as is already the case now, exchange medicines prescribed by doctors for preparations with the same active ingredients. The corresponding list for this should come from the Federal Institute for Drugs and Medical Devices. The abandonment of parts of the fixed amounts will thus be replaced by a new “bureaucracy list”. A relaxed pricing policy could lead to a little “less improvisation” in the pharmacy, but the lack of appropriate remuneration for the considerable amount of time was not eliminated, according to the BVDAK.

WELL-INTENTION – NOT PROFESSIONALLY DONE

The professional political leadership of the doctors still speak out against drug substitution. But in contact with the doctors on site, one experiences that they are only annoyed by the constant callbacks.

Appropriate criticism also comes from the pharmaceutical industry, and rightly so. The ALBVVG is about half-hearted, complicated measures on certain aspects. The measures would therefore not lead to the necessary diversification in the supply chains of all medicines and thus not to a comprehensive reduction in dependencies.

According to the BVDAK, the full extent of the failed fixed-amount policy from Ulla Schmidt to Jens Spahn is becoming clearer from year to year.

The well-known American investor Warren Buffett once said: “Only when the tide goes out do you see who has been swimming naked.”

dr Stefan Hartmann: “Even the abbreviation of the ALBVVG draft law shows that it remains complicated and without acceptable compensation for expenses.”

About the BVDAK:

The Federal Association of German Pharmacy Cooperations (BVDAK) has represented the interests of its member cooperations and sponsoring members since 2008 and is a service provider. It protects the professional and political interests of its pharmacy cooperations and thus also their more than 10,000 affiliated pharmacies. The BVDAK works at the federal level and is committed to ensuring nationwide, but also high-quality, pharmaceutical care. The BVDAK thus advocates the owner-managed pharmacy involved in pharmacy cooperations in a networked form.