The first fight is never forgotten. The first parliamentary duel between Elly Schlein and Giorgia Meloni is being played on the minimum wage in the chamber of the Chamber. “Madam President – begins, using the feminine, the secretary of the Democratic Party during the first question time of the premier – there is a drama of this country that we never hear you talk about: precariousness and poor work”. The leader calls for the minimum wage and parental leave to be approved “immediately”, “in order to really help women”. The dem question comes after those on migrants, the environment, Mes and mortgages presented by the other oppositions and is the most awaited. The Prime Minister demonstrates once again that she is ‘playing at home’ among the benches in the classroom, even if they are now those of the Government, and immediately places the first jab: “Intervening to tackle the phenomenon of poor work is a priority which the government works. In the last 30 years the salaries of Italian workers have decreased, I honor the sincerity of my colleagues in the Democratic Party”. “It’s true, there is a problem, whoever has governed up to now – he attacks – has made Italian workers poorer and this government must do what it can to reverse the trend”. On the merits, the idea of ​​Meloni and the Government on the minimum wage does not change: that is not the answer, “I think it is more effective to extend collective bargaining and cut taxes on labour”, cut short.

The ‘rival’ is not found unprepared. “Madam President – he replies, insisting on the feminine – your answers do not satisfy us, first of all because I would like to remind you that the Democratic Party tried to approve the minimum wage in the last legislature and you and your allies who sit next to you voted against. But the I remember that now I am in opposition and she is in government and it is no longer time to blame others”. “You have the responsibility to give answers. Don’t hide behind a finger,” she says to the thunderous applause of the dem. A buzz rises from the benches of the Brothers of Italy but it is the premier herself who silences her. The pentastellati remain almost neutral and there is no shortage of dems who point it out. The ‘timing’ with which Giuseppe Conte announces the scheduling of the bill on the minimum wage signed by him next week does not go unnoticed either. The ex premier’s tweet comes a few minutes after Schlein’s speech in the courtroom. “Our perseverance has paid off – he rejoices -. We’ll see who’s against it, who’s for yes, who’s for no. Let’s close the wage season with starvation”.

Faced with journalists who ask him if twittering can represent the claim of a battle, Conte denies: “I haven’t claimed anything, I just gave some news – he assures -. Do I have to justify myself even for a tweet now?”. The coming weeks will tell if the oppositions will be able to adopt a common strategy to fight the battle together. Schlein, for now, tries to unite: “For a long time I have been hoping for convergence with the other oppositions on this terrain to wage this battle together in Parliament and in the country – he insists – surely there will be an opportunity to discuss this to carry on this battle together , also considering Giorgia Meloni’s answer which is a negative answer”. The troops, however, are more realistic: “Today we were good to Conte, perhaps he doesn’t remember that he was the one who brought down the Draghi government when we were about to approve the minimum wage. If he continues to behave like a child – they assure – the music will change”.