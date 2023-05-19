The first of its kind in the world: The recombinant multivalent…

WestVac Biopharma Co.,Ltd.

Chengdu, China (ots/PRNewswire)

On May 17, 2023, recombinant COVID-19 bivalent protein vaccine (Sf9 cells) and recombinant trivalent COVID-19 protein vaccine (Sf9 cells) received from WestVac Biopharma/ West China Medical Center, Sichuan University against the latest circulating XBB variants, the “Clinical Trial Approval” from the National Medical Products Administration of China. These two new vaccines will be rapidly commercialized to protect against the currently circulating XBB variant after completing the necessary clinical trials. These two vaccines are also the first COVID-19 vaccines in the world to enter clinical testing specifically for variants like XBB.

The Joint Prevention and Control Mechanism of the State Council held a press conference in early May 2023. The meeting noted that as the interaction between China and other countries at home and abroad increases, the global impact on the composition of the major novel coronavirus pandemic variants in my country is increasing dramatically. According to surveillance data[1] the primary pandemic variants of the COVID-19 virus in China have evolved into the XBB series. In this context, WestVac Biopharma leverages the international advanced insect cell recombinant protein vaccine platform to produce COVID-19 recombinant bivalent protein vaccine (XBB + prototype strain) (Sf9 cell), Coviccine ® bivalent protein vaccine and recombinant trivalent COVID-19 19 protein vaccine (XBB + BA.5 + Delta variant) (Sf9 cell) to develop. WestVac’s two vaccines are critical to the prevention of the current XBB variants and make an important contribution to the ongoing fight against the COVID-19 epidemic.

Coviccine® Bivalent Recombinant COVID-19 Bivalent (XBB+Prototype) Protein Vaccine (Sf9 cell)

COVID-19 Bivalent (XBB+Prototype) Protein Recombinant Vaccine (Sf9 Cell) is an improved version of WestVac Biopharma’s Coviccine® Recombinant COVID-19 Vaccine (Sf9 Cell). Studies have shown that the vaccine produces high titers of neutralizing antibodies against several subvariants including XBB.1.5, XBB1.16, XBB1.9.1, XBB.2.3, BA.5, BF.7, BQ.1[1]induced, suggesting that the vaccine is a universal COVID-19 vaccine effective against multiple strains, particularly with a particularly significant increase in neutralizing antibodies against XBB-series variants.

Recombinant COVID-19 Trivalent (XBB+BA.5+Delta) Trimeric Protein Vaccine (Sf9 Cell)

WestVac Biopharma and its subsidiary WestVac Biopharma (Guangzhou) have constructed the COVID-19 recombinant trivalent protein vaccine (XBB+BA.5+Delta) (Sf9 cell) vector and recombinant trivalent protein vaccines of high purity and quality for use in the Humans manufactured by taking advantage of the internationally advanced insect cell expression platform in recombinant protein vaccine production. The subunit vaccine antigen was designed based on the structure of the S-RBD and HR proteins of the COVID-19 subvariants XBB and BA.5 and can self-assemble into stable trimeric protein particles. Studies have shown that the vaccine induces high titers of neutralizing antibodies against several subvariants including Omicron XBB.1.5, XBB1.16, XBB1.9.1, XBB.2.3, BA.5, BF.7, BQ.1, BA.2.75, suggesting that it is a broad-spectrum COVID-19 vaccine against several common subvariants at home and abroad.[1]

About WestVac Biopharma

WestVac Biopharma Co.Ltd. is an innovative biopharmaceutical company that integrates vaccine R&D, production and sales with an annual production capacity of 1.1 billion vaccine doses. WestVac Biopharma has been successfully named to the Unicorn Companies List for 2021-2023. In December 2022, Coviccine® was approved by the national emergency response agency and is on the vaccine tender list in over 20 provinces in China.

Reference:

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2080167/1.jpg

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2080168/2.jpg

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/der-erste-seiner-art-in-der-welt-der-rekombinante-multivalente-covid-19-protein-impfstoff-gegen-xbb-varianten-von-westvac-biopharmawest-china-medical-center-sichuan-university-wurde-fur-klinische-versuche-zugelassen-301829219.html

Original content from: WestVac Biopharma Co.,Ltd., transmitted by news aktuell