The first online training course on breastfeeding for professional operators starts tomorrow, April 18, and is also open to new and expectant mothers

The initiative, lasting four hours and divided into five modules, aims to promote and strengthen the culture of breastfeeding, chosen by an increasing number of women in Emilia-Romagna. The topics are addressed in clear language, videos, games, quizzes and theatrical scenes

April 17, 2023 – Everything you don’t know aboutfeeding time and that you would like to know.

It leaves tomorrow, Tuesday April 18thil first online training course about breastfeeding organized by Emilia Romagna regionopen – this is the other important change – also at new mothers and, more generally, ai future parents.

The course, lasting four hours and articulated in five modulesis aimed at professionals from healthcare companies, operators of family centers and educational services for 0-6 years of local authorities, pharmacists, social workers, parents who are part of self-help groups and anyone who wants to help support new mothers who wish to breastfeed.

“The promotion of breastfeeding – underlines the regional councilor for health policies, Raffaele Donini– is important, because this is undoubtedly the best way to feed the baby and at the same time offers benefits to the mother. For years, the Region has been organizing ad hoc face-to-face courses for the professional training of health workers. With this initiative we aim to extend the project to other professional figures and, above all, to involve pregnant women and, more generally, future parents personally”.

The goal of the new training course, which is free, is to help disseminate correct information to promote and strengthen the culture of breastfeedinga practice chosen by an increasing number of women in Emilia-Romagna.

The numbers attest to it, given that Emilia-Romagna is among the few regions in Italy to annually survey the prevalence of breastfeeding: according to the survey regional In the 2021 il 56% of women three months after delivery and 47% five months he practiced full breastfeedingwithout the addition of an artificial formula (the data refer to 34,856 boys and girls), numbers up on previous years.

The investigation AllattaCoRER, which made it possible to collect the voices of many new parents during Covid through an online questionnaire, highlighted that pregnancy and childbirth are critical moments, which can generate mixed feelings; therefore, the presence of trained professionals attentive to the well-being of women and couples is crucial, as is being able to have the right information.

The course

For this too, the course uses a simple and clear languagedevoid of technicalities and makes extensive use of video, photo and even clips from theater scenes to convey emotion as you learn. It also proposes games e quiz to help establish the fundamental concepts, all together with an original narration and graphics, designed especially for the course.

Among the topics addressed the breastfeeding physiologyenvironmental impacts and marketing strategies of breastmilk substitutes, aspects related to employment protection of parents and the importance of correct application of the International code in materia.

The course contents will be uploaded from tomorrow on the platform of the regional councilorship for health policies dedicated to distance learning, at the link is always starting tomorrow, registrations can be madeby connecting directly to the site.